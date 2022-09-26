WATCH: Florida Deputies Rescue Endangered Key Deer Tangled Up in Hammock

Officials in the Florida Keys rescued an endangered animal. The Key deer was tangled up in a hammock and was stuck.

The endangered deer only resides in the Lower Keys. Larry Tinkler stumbled upon the deer in Big Pine Key.

“I think he’s been in here for a few days,” Tinkler said in a video. “I haven’t checked here for about a week now. But he’s under a lot of duress. The poor guy, he’s all wrapped up in this hammock.”

When police in Big Pine Key were alerted to the situation, they noticed it was caught in a sticky situation. The adult deer’s head and antlers were tangled up in a hammock, according to the Miami Herald.

It took Deputies Jonathan Lane and Ty Torres 20 minutes to cut the deer free. Thankfully, the deer was able to be freed.

“It was not seriously injured in the incident,” said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Man in Trouble for ‘Kidnapping’ Key Deer

Two Miami men, Yoankis Hernandez Pena and Andres Leon Valdes, were arrested during a traffic stop recently. However, their arrest wasn’t due to a driving error.

When police stopped the men for swerving on the road, they noticed a Key deer in the backseat of their car. The two men claimed that they had hit the deer on accident and assumed it was dead. They then said that when they found it alive, they decided to take it to a vet. However, officials claim that neither of the men called 911 or wildlife services.

Afterwards, MCSO Florida Keys shared a statement about the situation on their official Facebook account.

“We always talk about our law enforcement partners as our unique community relies on those partnerships,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in the statement. “Thanks to the great work by our Deputies and the quick actions of FWC, the Key deer is alive, and hopefully it will recover and be released.”

Men Charged for Animal Cruelty

“The two men in the vehicle said they struck the Key deer on U.S. 1 north of the Seven Mile Bridge and initially thought it was dead. That area is not consistent with the known Key deer habitat, specifically Big Pine Key, No Name Key and patches of other areas in the Lower Keys,” they wrote.

Thankfully, the story ends well for the deer: “WC officers responded to investigate further. “The men who admitted to putting the deer in the vehicle were arrested. The FWC charged Yoankis Hernandez Pena, 38, and Andres Leon Valdes, 45, with cruelty to animals and taking, possessing or selling a federally designated endangered or threatened species. They were taken to jail. The deer was taken alive to U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials on Big Pine Key where it is being treated by a veterinarian. The deer will be released back into the wild if it survives.”