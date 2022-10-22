WATCH: Florida Man Shocked by Wild Boar Feet From Convenience Store

Another interesting situation happened in Florida this week when a man was shocked by a wild boar just feet from a convenience store.

According to Fox35, the man, Jacob Essick, was at a local Wawa when he encounter a wild boar roaming around the area. The store is notably located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gall and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne. Essick stated that there were originally two boars, but one of them took off before he could capture it on camera.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also reports that wild boars are present in all of the state’s 67 counties. They are usually seen traveling with small family groups or alone. “Wild hogs eat a variety of plants and animals and feed by rooting with their broad snouts,” the agency explained. “They may disturb the soil and ground cover vegetation and leave the area looking like it has been plowed.”

The species is not considered native to Florida. However, the resident populations have existed in the Sunshine State for hundreds of years. It was also noted that the boars may have been introduced to the state by Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto as early as 1539. Although wild boars are allowed to be trapped, shot, or hunted year-round with no fees, licenses or permits are required. However, poisoning boars is prohibited.

A Florida Community Claimed to Be Overrun With ‘Aggressive’ Wild Boars This Past Summer

In July 2022, it was reported that homeowners in Sun City Center were dealing with an “aggressive” population of wild boar.

Dr. Gail Dudley, a resident in the area, told WFLA that the wild hogs are rooting up her yard. She also pointed out the yards of her neighbors are also impacted. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website says wild hogs feed by rooting with their snouts. This can disturb the soil and ground cover vegetation, leaving an area looking like a plowed field.”

“They seem to be more aggressive and less afraid of us, so they are coming closer and they are having more babies,” Dr. Dudley explained. “So that makes them more aggressive because they are watching out for the babies.”

Leslee Ruthig, who lives near Dr. Dudley, says she’s worried about going outside when the hogs are near. “The moms will charge you, so I didn’t want to be out there.”

Florida is not the only state where wild boars roam, live, and may cause some disturbance. In Riverstone, Texas this past summer, residents had to deal with feral hogs. “They did around $3,000 worth of damage,” resident Bianca Calderon de Lachica revealed. “These are aggressive animals, they are invasive, dangerous, and destructive. They carry diseases and are a threat to our kids.”