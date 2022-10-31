WATCH: Florida Man Tries to Remove Alligator, Takes a Bite to the Arm

While attempting to remove an alligator from an Englewood property Tuesday morning, a Florida man was bitten. Florida Fish and Wildlife were called around 10 a.m. after a gator was found on Tacoma Avenue according to WKMG 6. The owner of the property had tried to remove the reptile himself but ended up getting bitten on the arm instead.

Auzjia Dickerson discovered the man who attempting to help. “He’s a dog trainer. So, he came out with like gloves and a sweatshirt,” Dickerson explaoined. “Like he kind of knew what he was doing. But it was fast. He moved too fast. It just didn’t go well.” The alligator, now agitated, soared through the air and snapped its jaw shut on the man’s arm. Dickerson contacted 911 as soon as possible while other neighbors heard the commotion and got involved.

“Someone had a broomstick and they used the broomstick to help pry open the gator’s mouth so he could get his arm out,” Dickerson recalled. A trapper was dispatched to capture and remove the alligator, as per the FWC’s protocol. The organization is currently investigating the matter further. The reptile was eventually taken to a safer area.

Expert safety tips if you spot an alligator near your home

If you see an alligator and are concerned, please call the FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at (866) 392-4286 to speak with a contracted nuisance trapper. The only time you should call 911 about an alligator is if it’s causing a danger to people or animals. Although gator-related injuries are not common in Florida, they can still be severe.

The following are additional safety tips from the FWC. If you see an alligator, make sure to keep a safe distance away. It’s also important to keep your pets on a leash and away from water edges – they might resemble alligators’ natural prey otherwise. Finally, only swim in designated swimming areas during daylight hours; alligators are more active at nightfall and dawn.

Don’t ever feed alligators. It’s not only illegal, but dangerous as well. When fed by humans, alligators can start to associate people with food and lose their natural wariness of us. This puts you and anyone else who could encounter the alligator in future at risk.

Although attacks by American alligators on humans are quite rare, the large reptiles can hold their own if provoked. Alligators have extremely powerful jaws and some of the strongest bites in the animal kingdom. In fact, a large gator has a bite force of up to 2,980 pounds per square inch according to Florida State University—which is stronger than hippos, lions, grizzly bears—or any other land-dwelling animal! This tremendous bite force is only outdone by saltwater crocodiles and great white sharks.