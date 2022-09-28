WATCH: Florida Man Wakeboards on Hurricane Ian Floodwaters

Making the best of a pretty terrifying situation, a Florida man was seen wakeboarding through floodwaters in the Florida Keys as the area braced for the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

In the viral video, the man was seen behind a pickup truck while on the wakeboard. In a separate tweet, the original poster shared, “If you look closely, you can see that the neighboring golf course has their sprinklers on to ensure top-tier playing conditions.”

According to Weather.com, Hurricane Ian is predicted to bring nearly 155 mph winds when it hits landfall in Florida. Originally bumped to Category 4, the storm is on its way to becoming a Category 5.

Hurricane Ian previously hit the Cayman Islands and Cuba. At least two people were killed in Cuba and millions were left without power. Ian is considered the second major hurricane of the 2022 season.

Various events were canceled in anticipation for Hurricane Ian. TMZ reports that several sporting events in Florida and South Carolina have been postponed due to the severe weather. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs game is still on for Sunday (October 2nd). It will take place at Raymond James Stadium. But an NFL spokesperson told the media outlet that the league is going to continue to monitor the storm. The league will continue to talk to the teams about the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, The Hill reported that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has increased its storm surge forecast in parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ian slowly moves in.

It was revealed that that NHC is upping its peak storm surge forecast to as high as 18 feet when Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The organization previously upped its forecast two times on Wednesday (September 28th). The worst storm surges are expected to hit between Englewood and Bonita Beach.

“Catastrophic storm surge inundation of 12 to 18 feet above ground level along with destructive waves are expected somewhere along the southwest Florida coastline from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor,” NHC announced. “Residents in these areas should urgently follow any evacuation orders in effect.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday (September 27th) that officials have issued evacuation orders for more than 2.5 million Floridans. This includes those in low-lying areas that may see intensely destructive storm surges.

The Hill further reported that lesser storm surges may hit much of Florida’s Gulf Coast. It could reach as far north as Suwannee and extend as far as the Florida Keys. Tampa Bay is forecasted to see peak surges of between four and six feet. Florida Keys will see surges reach between three and five feet.