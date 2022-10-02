WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian

A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation.

A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.

With the Of Monster and Men’s Little Talks lyrics saying “You’re gone gone gone away, I watched you disappear…” the camera pans over a sunny day with families enjoying a serene view. Then we see the area filled with wreckage. A pier is left in ruins, uprooted palm trees cover the sand, and a restaurant is reduced to a pile of wood.

In the comments, hundreds of people reflected on their times visiting the exact spot in the footage.

“Just unbelievable. So so so many memories there,” commented Chaz Hague. “This hurts.”

I cry every time I open my TikTok and see my home like this. … this song fits,” added Caliqueenofdabs.

“So sad I was just there enjoying sunset grill and watching the sunset by the pier,” said figgy1111. “We had to evacuate Tuesday and where we were staying is gone.”

Fort Myers Beach Florida One of the Areas Hardest Hit By Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers Beach was one of the cities that Hurricane Ian hit the hardest on Sept. 28. As it made landfall, winds reached a sustained speed of 150 mph, and 35 people in the city’s Lee County lost their lives.

Mayor Kevin Anderson spoke with Face the Nation on Sunday, October 2nd. He shared that crews are already working day and night to restore utilities to homes and businesses. And most of the damage lies around the Caloosahatchee River, which flooded nearby structures.

While the short-term priority is getting into the flood zones and helping those trapped by the high waters, Anderson said that he already has plans to help businesses and homeowners who lost everything. The city is partnering with organizations like the Small Business Administration and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help repair the devastation.

“We’ve made commitments. And we’re going to help our families, our businesses, our states, and local governments. And as the federal government, we need to do our job,” he said. “Now, we got to watch how we spend our money. So always try to figure out how you pay for things.”