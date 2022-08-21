WATCH: Florida Woman Flips Out When She Finds Baby Alligator in Her Pool

On Thursday, two deputies in Florida responded to a homeowner’s call after she woke up and found an alligator in her swimming pool. Body camera footage from one of the deputies was later shared on Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, and it made for a hilarious encounter.

Deputy Hill and Deputy Janeen Jeffra responded to the call in east Orange County. In footage captured from Deputy Hill’s body camera, viewers can see the initial exchange between the homeowner and the officers.

“I have a four-foot alligator in my swimming pool. Dear God, I woke up, I opened the blinds and there it is looking at me,” the woman says with a nervous laugh obviously freaked out by the encounter. “The thing must’ve crawled under the fence, crawled in through…”

“And so, is it actually in the screened pool now?” Deputy Jeffra interrupts.

“It’s swimming in the pool,” the homeowner answered. “And I’m assuming it’s not going to find its way back out on its own.”

“Probably not, yeah,” the deputies agreed.

The two deputies circle around the side of the house to go check out the situation. Deputy Hill hilariously asks his partner, “Are gators fast?”

“They sure are,” his partner answered as they shared a laugh.

As the officers go into the screened-in area with the pool, they spot the animal in question. It is indeed an alligator, but it’s just a baby. It might be two-feet long if that, but it’s definitely far from four-feet long.

“They didn’t go over this in the academy,” Deputy Hill amusingly said.

Unfortunately, we only see a still picture of a trapper capturing the small alligator instead of a full video. But the sheriff’s office did add that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission safely relocated the gator to St. John’s River.

While the deputies encountered a rather harmless baby alligator in the woman’s swimming pool, a Florida firefighter swimming in a lake earlier this month wasn’t so lucky.

Outsider previously reported on firefighter Juan Carlos La Verde’s encounter at Lake Thonotosassa in northeast Tampa. While preparing for a triathlon and filming a promotional video as he swam, a 12-foot alligator attacked him leaving serious injuries to his face. Now, drone footage showing the incident take place has been shared online.

“With the right stroke, all I felt was scales, teeth and then right there I’m like OK,” La Verde told WFTS-TV Tampa. “So, what I think I did, what I felt like I did, was that I immediately tried to open its jaws because I knew I was in a gator. When I felt the teeth, I immediately knew, and then as I opened it I knew that I either turned it or it turned me, but it was confused just as I was confused, and then it just let go.”

Following the attack, La Verde managed to call 911 and paramedics rushed him to the hospital. Surgeons performed a 6-hour surgery in Tampa to repair his damaged face and skull.

“If people want to see this any other way than a legit miracle it’s silly to think that. I shouldn’t be alive,” La Verde said.