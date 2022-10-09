WATCH: Footage of Kingsnake Climbing Brick Wall Looks Identical To Game of ‘Snake’

A video of a kingsnake has made its rounds on social media. The reptile is moving up a wall in a way that resembles the popular game “Snake.”

The video, shared to Twitter by NowThis, shows a red and white kingsnake making its way up a brick wall. He moves in between the bricks in such a way that reminded many of the online game.

“This is how a Sonoran mountain kingsnake climbs a brick wall — it almost looks eerily reminiscent of the OG video game, ‘Snake.’ The footage was taken by National Park Service staff at the Coronado National Memorial in Arizona,” the tweet reads.

This is how a Sonoran mountain kingsnake climbs a brick wall — it almost looks eerily reminiscent of the OG video game, ‘Snake.’ The footage was taken by National Park Service staff at the Coronado National Memorial in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/E12SOyM607 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 8, 2022

The game “Snake” features a snake that you need to help grow by moving along the page and eating fruit. You use your arrow keys to move the snake in sharp turns and corners, very similar to how the kingsnake in the video is moving.

People in the replies had mixed reactions to the video. One Twitter user summed up everyone’s feelings pretty perfectly — “While this is cool, it’s also terrifying to know that they’re wall climbers,” they wrote.

It’s a classic case of art and nature actually being on the same page.

Kingsnakes are non-venomous snakes that are one of the most common types of snakes in North America. They kill their prey by constricting them and can grow up to 7 feet. However, don’t feel alarmed — they are actually fairly helpful to the environment, and not by taking out people. Their diet consists of smaller, scarier snakes, such as rattlesnakes and copperheads. They also love to munch on rats and mice. California Kingsnakes are actually one of the most popular types of snake to keep as a pet.

Man Accused of Smuggling Snakes Across Border in His Pants

If the snake climbing up the wall made you nauseous, brace yourself.

A New York man attempted to smuggle snakes across the border from Canada — by putting them in his pants.

According to a press release about the situation, 36-year-old Calvin Bautista was riding on a bus across the border when customs found three Burmese pythons in his pants.

“The charge filed against Bautista carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors,” the release reads.

Bautista was arraigned on Tuesday, October 4. U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are handling his bizarre case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping is prosecuting the case.