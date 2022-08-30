WATCH: Footage of Massive ‘Landspout’ Tornado in Colorado Resurfaces

Although landspout tornadoes aren’t the most powerful type of tornado, one approaching in the distance would still prove to be a menacing sight to see. Landspout tornadoes are thin vortexes stretching up into the clouds. This naturally occurring phenomenon resembles a waterspout, hence the name. However, it takes place on dry land, where it can pull debris and condensation toward the sky.

Generally, a landspout lasts for less than fifteen minutes. However, depending upon where the landspout tornado occurs, the damage can be significant. Some of these storms have been recorded to reach the strength of an F3 of F4 tornado on rare occasions.

Colorado’s eastern plains present ripe conditions for these landspout tornados to happen often. It’s one part of the country where the conditions can be right for these storms to form on a relatively regular basis.

Below, you’ll find a video of a landspout tornado. This one reportedly took place north of Denver in June 2021 below, and the footage reveals exactly how ominous these storms can look and how deadly they can be.

Incredible footage of a landspout tornado north of Denver, Colorado from June, 2021.pic.twitter.com/FRyaNexUGe — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) August 28, 2022

Twitter users took to the comments to voice their opinions on the video. Some clarified the differences between landspout and common tornados. “Landspout tornados are caused by rotating air near the surface while regular tornados are caused by rotating air from a thunderstorm,” one user wrote.

“I would be terrified to film this,” another user said. Another one wrote: “Wonders of the earth.”

A Tornado May Be Less Scary Than This RV Crash Also in Colorado

Often times across the Midwest and West, people encounter deadly tornadoes that leave debris and damage in their path. However, in this case, it was a recreational vehicle.

An RV mowed through a donut shop in Lakewood, Colorado two weeks ago on August 15. Two people were injured in the incident, according to officials from West Metro Fire in Lakewood.

The accident occurred at Winchell’s Donut House around 7:00 a.m. The driver of the motorhome was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

According to official accounts of the incident, a man inside the donut shop was “directly hit” by the vehicle. The impact launched the man across the room. However, when fire crews and paramedics arrived, the man remained conscious and could speak to responders. They reported his injuries as “non life-threatening.”

Moreover, a dog was discovered in the RV. However, fortunately, the dog was uninjured in the accident. Lakewood Animal Control currently holds custody of the canine.

Authorities have yet to release the cause of the crash to the media.

To view a photo of the incident, click here. The photo depicts an older model mobile home wedged inside the donut house. Debris covers the parking lot and the top of the vehicle. A firefighter walks in front of the wreckage in the picture.

Fortunately, it seems none of the injuries were life-threatening. Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.