WATCH: Fox Shows Off Insane Agility Going Step for Step With Unlucky Squirrel

This fox received a Christmas present come early in the form of an unlucky squirrel who encountered its path.

In this viral video posted to Instagram, a fox goes step-for-step with this squirrel, mirroring its every move. Eventually, the fox outfoxes the squirrel and nabs it, trotting off triumphantly with his kill.

The video seems to take place in someone’s backyard. It’s not immediately clear if the video was taken from a security camera or if it was taken from someone’s phone. However, the video begins with both the fox and the squirrel darting into view of the camera. The squirrel zigs and zags back and forth, and eventually, it seems as though the squirrel was able to lose its predator’s trail for a moment.

The squirrel disappears into some bushes for a moment, and it seems to have lost the trail of the fox. The canine looks around trying to find the animal. Perhaps the squirrel should’ve stayed put in the shrubbery.

Squirrel Loses Fox’s Trail for a Brief Moment

After a moment, it’s clear that the squirrel has darted off on the other side of the lawn. However, the perceptive fox quickly realizes this and darts over to the direction of the squirrel. Then, the video slows down to a slow-motion frame by frame. In this slow motion view, we’re able to see just how the fox mirrors the moves of the squirrel to track it down.

The fox’s tail remains straight up in the air so it can maintain its balance. While the squirrel switches direction back and forth, the predator stays low to the ground, never allowing the squirrel to maintain the outside edge. The squirrel changes directions four times in an attempt to juke out the fox. However, it never lets the squirrel outmaneuver its position. The fox then quickly nabs the squirrel with its mouth. The video’s slow motion style ends, and we see the animal trot away with the squirrel perched in its mouth.

Many people took to the comments to make football comparisons for the animal. “1st team all defense,” one person wrote.

“Bro got all defensive hof badges,” another wrote, referencing the popular football video game Madden. Perhaps this fox will try out for a team and become the new Air Bud.