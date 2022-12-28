WATCH: Genius Kids Use RC Car To Pull Them on Neighborhood Sled Ride

It’s the perfect time of year for kids who are on winter breaks from school to set out enjoying the white stuff sledding around their neighborhood. But, sometimes it’s a little tough to get a good speed going. One group of kids, however, found a way to really get their sled going in the snow, and the video clip showing their creative answer is going viral on TikTok.

A Neighborhood Sled Ride Gets Wildly Creative When An RC Truck Is Leading The Way

A glimpse at the now-viral TikTok clip shows the kids having a blast as they fly over the snow in their sled during a recent winter adventure.

It’s hard to tell, however, who is having the most fun as this remote-controlled truck pulls the sled over the white stuff in the Washington State neighborhood. The kids are loving every second of the adventure of course. But the parents driving the remote control truck seem to be having a great time as well!

It’s a Day of Fun for All Involved As Kids Enjoy Some Sledding Time

The video is hilarious as a couple of kiddos sit back on a sled, ready to enjoy a ride on top of the white stuff in their Washington neighborhood. There are no hills needed here, however, as the adults have it all covered. The sled is tied to a large remote control truck which is the perfect size for pulling the young kids on their sled.

The ride starts in one driveway and moves into the snow-covered street as a group of neighbors looks on. Thankfully, the kids seem to be fine with the wild adventure…even if a few times they look to be getting a little too close to the curb!

These kids certainly enjoyed their time in the snow, making the most of the winter weather. However, one New York woman faced something terrifying as the storms settled across the country and the blizzard dumped snow in her attic.

A Buffalo Woman Freaks Out As Snow Begins To Accumulate In Her Attic

It was a horrifying sight in New York for one woman as she noticed damp spots begin to appear on her ceiling during a major winter storm. According to reports, the woman ended up checking her attic in the storm only to find inches upon inches of the white stuff piling up inside.

“So, I think my attic is filling up with snow,” the TikToker shares in the wild video.

“And this side of my house is just getting pounded by wind and snow,” she adds. The Buffalo woman adds that she thinks that this precipitation was “melting” onto her ceiling. She was partially right, it turns out.

An updated video shows the extent of what the Buffalo woman was dealing with…a measured snow pile all over her attic floor.

“Oh my f****** God,” she exclaims in the updated TikTok post.

“This is not good,” she says.

“This is all going to melt on the ceiling,” the Buffalo woman adds. “What the f***. Everything. It’s like Christmas up here with snow.”