WATCH: Georgia Whitetail Buck Caught on Trail Cam Eating Corn Underwater

Parts of the Southeastern U.S. has recorded unprecedented rainfall this year. And as a result, many low-lying forested areas have flooded. But that didn’t stop one whitetail buck from feasting on free corn.

Jeffrey Autrey, a Collins, GA, resident recently reached out to Georgia Outdoor News after capturing a video of a buck completely submerging its face in the water while foraging for food.

As Autrey told the publication, he and some colleagues leased a plot of land near the Altamaha River ahead of hunting season this year. In an effort to scout some shooter bucks, he spread five gallons of corn across the area and mounted a trail cam to a tree.

The hunter did find some game. And the video that he captured in the process was worthy of a news story.

“With all the rain lately, that spot started to flood,” Autrey said. “At first, I got some photos of the buck. Then, I switched the camera to video. That’s when I caught that deer on video sticking his entire head under the water to feed off the bottom to get at that corn.”

Whitetail Bucks Have a Strong Sense of Smell

The clip shows the whitetail buck knee-deep in the water. And as it eats, it keeps its face submerged for a long stretch of time. In daylight, if water is clear, corn can be spotted from shore. In fact, conservation enforcement officers fly planes over lakes and ponds to see if hunters are illegally baiting waterfowl. However, the deer was eating from dirty water in the middle of the night. Autrey assumes the animal must have sniffed out the food.

“I scattered that bucket of corn all through that area,” he continued. “I didn’t just pile it up in one spot. The water can move that corn around, too. In daylight, I couldn’t see the corn under the water. I even reached down and grabbed some corn off the bottom to make sure that it was still there. There’s no way that buck saw that corn under the water. He had to smell it.”

Charlie Killmaster, the head state deer biologist for the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division in Social Circle, confirmed that the hunter was correct. Whitetail bucks have an incredible sense of smell because their habitat is prone to flooding, and they still need to eat.

Killmaster said that he’s seen plenty of similar videos in his career. But the sight is completely new to Jeffrey Autrey.

“I’ve never seen a deer do anything like that before,” he added. “I shared the video with some friends and some old men who have hunted deer for a long time and none of them had ever seen a deer do that before. Most of them have been hunting around that area for decades.”