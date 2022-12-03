WATCH: German Shepherd Dog Fights Off Leopard in Family’s Driveway

A German shepherd was mauled by a wild leopard in Pune City, India before it managed to escape, thanks to a large gust of wind that sent them scurrying off in different directions.

In the viral video, we see a cute German shepherd dog laying on the patio of his family’s home. The security camera shot shows a normal backyard, with a car in the driveway and a bicycle on the ground. The dog, seemingly asleep, is unsuspecting of the huge thrill it’s about to receive.

The dog turns its head when it hears something, and then it pounces back when it sees the leopard. The leopard runs forward, chasing after the dog and then attacking it. The dog twists around while the leopard starts biting its back. However, the dog puts up a valiant fight as the pair wrestles along the ground.

The big cat bites the dog and tries to flip him over and climb on top of its back. Eventually, the leopard flips the German shepherd over again and starts gnawing at it. However, out of nowhere, a huge gust of wind sweeps in as the animals are fighting. The gust of wind must’ve been a big one, as dust particles can be seen whirring past the security camera. The wind frightened both animals, and the leopard releases from the dog and runs off in another direction.

You can watch the incredible clip below.

Spotted! German shepherd fights off leopard https://t.co/jDnlU2qWlX pic.twitter.com/Imexw94ILr — New York Post (@nypost) December 2, 2022

German Shepherd Survives Attack from Leopard

We’re glad that the German shepherd made it out alive, because things could have surely been different.

Leopards are listed as a ‘vulnerable’ species because of habitat loss in the past few centuries. Contemporary records suggest that the leopard lives in only 25% of its historical global range.

However, when compared to other wild cats, the leopard has relatively short legs and a long body. It posses a big skull, and its fur is marked with rosettes.

The animal remains similar in appearance to the jaguar, but it possesses a smaller, shiftier physique. Its spots are generally smaller, and more densely packed. Both leopards and jaguars that are melanistic are known as black panthers.

The leopard is distinguished by its well-camouflaged fur and opportunistic hunting tactics.

The leopard is also known for its wide diet, physical strength, ability to adapt to a variety of habitats. They can live in places as diverse as rainforest and arid and mountainous areas. These animals can run at speeds of up to 36 mph. The earliest known leopard fossils excavated in Europe are estimated 600,000 years old, dating to the late Early Pleistocene.

Leopard fossils were also found in Sumatra, Taiwan, and Japan.

On the other hand, German shepherds have only been around for a little over a hundred years. The breed was developed by Max von Stephanitz while using various traditional German herding dogs from 1899.

It was originally bred as a herding dog, for herding sheep, hence its name. However, since then, the dog has been used in tons of other fields, including disability assistance, search-and-rescue, police work, and warfare. The dogs are commonly kept as a companion dogs.

According to the Fédération Cynologique Internationale, German shepherds had the second-highest number of annual registrations in 2013.