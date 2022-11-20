WATCH: Giant Panda Hilariously Sprawls on Back While Snacking

A live camera in China recently caught this hilarious footage of a giant panda bear at a local nature reserve.

The camera shows the big panda sprawled on its back, lounging around without a care in the world. The bear has a bunch of bamboo bits scattered across its belly. The image of the lazy giant panda seemed to be relatable among those on social media, who took to Twitter to say how much they identify with this bear.

“Me after a bad day at work with cool ranch crumbs all over everywhere [and] everything,” one comment wrote in reply to the tweet by Explore.org.

“If you miss goofy bears, look no further than our panda cam,” the account wrote in their caption. You can see the viral video below.

If you miss goofy bears, look no further than our panda cam. pic.twitter.com/IbFsl744t5 — explore.org (@exploreorg) November 19, 2022

“Just like me in bed eating,” one follower joked, something many of us can relate to.

“Day. Made.” another commenter said.

Explore.org maintains the live cam at Wolong Grove, which is located at the Shenshuping Gengda Panda Center in China’s Wolong Valley Nature Reserve. The live cam shows angles of eleven different panda yards.

“Watch as these giant pandas go about their day in this lush bamboo oasis,” Explore writes about the camera on its website.

Giant panda bears are known simply as pandas, and they are native to China. The name “giant panda” often distinguishes the species from red pandas.

The animals are known for their black-and-white coat and round bodies.

While most bears are carnivores, panda bears eat bamboo shoots and leaves 99% of the time. Occasionally, they may eat other grasses or meat in the form of birds or rodents.

Giant Pandas Remain Extremely Endangered

While in captivity, pandas eat honey, eggs, fish, orange, bananas, and other leafy foods.

The giant panda lives in a few mountain ranges in central China. Mainly, they live in Sichuan, and also in neighboring Shaanxi and Gansu. Because of farming, deforestation, and other rural development, the giant panda has been driven out of the lowland areas where it once thrived. The panda is a conservation-reliant vulnerable species.

A 2007 report showed 239 pandas living in captivity in China. Moreover, around 27 lived outside the country. By December 2014, 49 giant pandas lived in captivity outside China. They lived in 18 zoos in 13 countries. Wild population estimates vary greatly. One estimate predicts that there are about 1,590 of the animals living in the wild. However, a 2006 study with DNA analysis wrote that this figure could be as high as 2,000 to 3,000.

Some reports indicate that the number of giant pandas in the wild is rising. By March 2015, the wild giant panda population had increased to 1,864 individuals. In 2016, it was reclassified on the IUCN Red List from “endangered” to “vulnerable.” This was part of the decades-long efforts to save the panda bear. In July 2021, Chinese authorities also reclassified the giant panda as vulnerable.

The giant panda has often served as China’s national symbol. The animal has appeared on Chinese Gold Panda coins since 1982. It was one of the five Fuwa mascots of the 2008 Summer Olympics.