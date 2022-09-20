WATCH: Giant Sinkhole Swallows an Entire Mercedes Benz

On Sunday, September 18, a water main burst in Subiaco, Australia, which created a large sinkhole in the street the size of a Mercedes Benz. How do we know it was the size of a Mercedes Benz? Because a Mercedes Benz got sucked into the sinkhole.

Video footage shows the luxury car slowly slipping into the sinkhole as water pours into the open window. Residents and responders could only stand by and watch as the car sank further and further in. Luckily, there was no one inside the car so there were no injuries. Except if you count the car itself. Once the water receded, crews pulled it out of the sinkhole looking pretty worse for wear. Additionally, the sidewalk near the car was damaged as well, as seen in the video.

Sinkhole in Australia Swallows Car, While One in Chile Caused Issues With Residents

Back in early August, a massive sinkhole opened up in Chile near a Canadian-owned mine. It was nearly 700 feet deep and 82 feet in diameter. It definitely could have swallowed more than a Mercedes Benz, but luckily it opened up on empty property; no one was injured at the site. The National Service of Geology and Mining (Sernageomin) was heavily involved in investigating the sinkhole and the adjacent copper mine.

The Lundin Mining copper mine is near the Tierra Amarilla community. The 25-year-old mayor took to the radio to speak about the incident at the time. Mayor Cristóbal Zúñiga said that he and the community have “always had a fear that something like this could happen. Today it happened in a space that’s an agricultural property, but our greatest fear now is that this could happen in a populated place, on a street, in a school.”

He continued, “The government, Sernageomin, and this company must be held responsible and be investigated quickly regarding what happened and why. Sernageomin must get its act together and do a good job and clarify what the reason is, and if it is connected to mining activity, or due to nature.”

Chilean Sinkhole Doubled in Size in a Week, Was Due to ‘Excessive Mining’

The sinkhole grew in size in a little under a week, stretching 160 feet wide. According to Sernageomin, which was heading the investigation into the sinkhole, it was caused by Lundin’s “excessive mining.” Apparently, the mining regulator inspected the mine in July but did not predict the “over-exploitation” that led to the incident.

“We are going to go all the way with consequences, to sanction, not just fine,” said mining minister Marcela Hernando in a statement. “[The sinkhole] also makes us think that we have to reformulate what our inspection processes are.”