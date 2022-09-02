WATCH: Ginormous Timber Rattlesnake Stops Tennessee Hiker Cold in Her Tracks

When a Tennessee hiker found a huge timber rattlesnake slithering across the trail before her, all she could do was stand back and watch the giant reptile glide across the dead leaves before disappearing back into the brush. Lucky for her, she didn’t arrive at the spot a moment too soon. Otherwise, this would have been a story of a dangerous attack rather than a mystifying sighting.

Hiker Sarah Buckner was the one who caught the chilling video while exploring Snoopers Rock in an area known as Prentice Cooper near Chattanooga. While snooping, herself, Buckner remained completely still as she observed the timber rattlesnake move about the woodlands.

From nose to rattle, it took the creature more than 30 seconds to cross the trail which may not seem very long. But when you’re only a few feet from the venomous snake, those seconds can feel like eons. Even more shocking was the rattler’s extended belly, meaning that the creature was likely in the process of digesting a pretty massive meal.

“It kind of looks like he just ate! He had a little belly,” Buckner said on Facebook.

Terrifyingly enough, the Chatanooga hiker almost found herself in striking distance of the timber rattlesnake.

“I almost stepped on it,” Buckner informed on social media. “The front half was on the trail, so I saw it and backed up quickly.”

Apparently, Buckner wasn’t the only one admiring the impressive serpent as it literally crossed paths with her.

“Another man and his dog also came after us. We all stood there and patiently waited for him to continue on his way,” Buckner told McClatchy News.

Timber Rattlesnakes Are the Most Dangerous of Four Venomous Species in Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency stated that the timber rattlesnake is the largest and the most dangerous of the four venomous snakes in Tennessee. The other three lethal species are the copperhead, cottonmouth and pygmy rattlesnake.

Typically, timber rattlesnakes range from 36 inches to 60 inches long with triangular heads and rattlers on their tails. Though their colors can vary from gray and black to yellow, tan, brown and pink, the most distinguishable feature along their scales is the chevron-shaped bands all down their back. Males tend to be larger than females and younglings are lighter in color than full-grown adults.

Judging from the Tennessee hiker’s video, the timber rattlesnake was definitely a mature adult with its long spine and dark features.

After safely completing the trail and capturing this creature on film, Buckner certainly has a new appreciation for the state’s reptiles.

“I think people know there are snakes in our forests, but never expect to see such a big one in real time,” she said.