WATCH: Goat Tries To Square Up Against Huge Rodeo Bull

A little goat tries to go against a huge bull in a video from a ranch in Arlington, Minnesota. The ranch, Phenom Genetics, which breeds horses and bulls, shared the video on Instagram through the Professional Bull Riders page.

The video is definitely a sight to see, as the goat tries to get a mouthful of the hay that bull is munching on. It does a few bluff charges, acting like it’s going to headbutt the bull and steal his lunch. But the bull doesn’t seem fazed at all. In fact, it even rears back a bit like it’s going to accept the challenge. The goat backs off, and it all looks like a little friendly competition between paddock-mates.

Viewers in the comments replied with various degrees of enjoyment. One Instagram user wrote, “It’s giving Ferdinand,” referencing the children’s book which features a black bull as its titular character. Another person wrote,

“I don’t guess Bulls get to be 2,000 lbs by sharing.”

Another simply wrote, “Small but mighty!!” Indeed, any goat that tries to steal food from a huge rodeo bull is a titan in our eyes. And a bit of a daredevil, but that’s just the nature of goats.

Goat Challenges Huge Bull, While Asheville, North Carolina Wants to Put Local Goats to Work

Officials in Asheville, North Carolina are putting out the call for local goats. The city wants goat owners to put their behooved beasts to work clearing brush and other unwanted vegetation. The cool thing about goats is they can handle eating some plants that are poisonous or hard to digest for other animals and livestock.

For example, pokeweed and poison ivy. Goats can chow down on those two poisonous plants, no problem. There’s no real science behind why goats can digest poisonous plants, but we’ll just chalk it up to one of the unique aspects of goats as a whole.

Because Asheville has vacant lots overgrown with vines, weeds, and especially kudzu, the city is hiring goats to clear the spaces. A mesh fence will contain the herd until they’re done clearing the lot, making sure they don’t wander. Asheville has done this sort of thing in the past, and they’re ready to do it again. Bids for working goat herds ended on Oct. 7, 2022.

This practice is actually called Goatscaping, and is a legitimate weed-management practice for clearing areas of brush, vines, and leaves. It’s similar to this animal behaviorist’s plan to release a band of wild horses in areas of the American west to help combat wildfires in the area. Horses graze the dry grass so short that it can’t catch in the even of a wildfire. Goats usually graze locally and on a smaller scale, though.