WATCH: Golfer Plays Through, Tees Off Right in Front of Elk Herd

In this hilarious viral video posted to Instagram, a golfer tees off while trying to remain undistracted by an elk herd in the background on the course.

At least six elk are pictured in the background of the short clip, wandering around and exploring the course. In the background, a baby elk nurses on his mother, which spawned many inappropriate takes from the comment section.

However, other users also shared their thoughts on the viral clip. One user wrote: “‘Nice drive Derek’- Elk.”

Another user made a clever reference to an Adam Sandler classic Happy Gilmore. They wrote: “How am I supposed to putt with that going on Doug?”

Another user commented on the frequent danger tourists pose to themselves while getting close to the wildlife. “I always enjoy the Texans who try to pet or take selfies with them, especially the bulls walking around Estes Park. That’s how you make the news in Denver.”

However, in this clip, it seems the golfers maintained a safe enough distance from the elk. If they find themselves in this situation next time, the elk may give the golfers another reason to yell “fore!”

Huge Elk Sends Man Flying Through the Air in Crazy Video

In this viral clip from the popular Estes Park in Colorado, a man gets brutally headbutted by an elk and is sent airborne.

At the beginning of the video, a man says “watch out,” seemingly indicating that before the video, the elk may have made some advances. However, one man clearly doesn’t pay attention. A man in a blue jacket walks mere feet away from the beast and immediately regrets it. The elk launches toward him. He tries to back away but becomes pinned between a small wall behind him. Once the huge antlers make contact with the man, he is spun over the wall and receives a second of air-time before hitting the ground.

However, fortunately, the man gets up shortly after uninjured, even though he landed awkwardly. The elk stands in the walkway area, facing the tourists. One lady walks over to help the man up; however, she turns her back to the elk in the process. The cameraman again screams for her to “watch out!”

One of the commenters noticed the woman’s mishap. “Lol” at the lady walking directly in front of an elk that just mauled someone else hahah.”

Another user wrote: “We just gonna ignore that the cameraman is also way too close?” It’s safe to say everyone in this video could have taken a few dozen steps back from the massive creature.