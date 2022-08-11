WATCH: Goose Holds Its Ground Like a Badass in Front of a Herd of Charging Cows

A viral video of a goose holding its ground while cows angrily charge at it is currently making its way around the internet.

In an Instagram video posted by the account ‘thedarksideofnature,’ the video depicts the badass goose standing unflinchingly in front of a herd of charging cows.

“Balls of Steel,” the account cheekily writes in their caption. “A Canada goose laughs in the face of charging cows.”

In the video, multiple cows charge and attempt to ram the goose. However, the goose stands its ground each time and bows up to the cows. The cows back off each time in a surprising twist of nature.

Tons of celebrities and Instagram users commented on the viral video. James Power, a professional boxer from Ireland, wrote “Little guy is ready to throw down 😂.”

Activist Larissa Crawford joked that he “Must be a Toronto goose.” One user wrote a clever pun, saying “he didn’t give a duck.” Another account wrote “Stand your ground!”

“LEGENDS say…He still at the same spot waiting for a new challenge from a tougher cow,” one user joked in a comment that received twelve favorites.



“What sorcery is this?” one person wrote. “Canadian geese are built different baha,” a final user commented.

Mother Saves Pet Goose From Bald Eagle

In a recent viral video, a mother rushed outside to save her pet goose from a predatory bald eagle.

While Cait Oakley, 31, tended to her four-month-old child, she heard her goose honk for its life. She ran outside to find her bird, Franky, being carried away by a large bald eagle. However, Oakley quickly ran toward the bird until the eagle dropped her pet and flew away.

Oakley posted the crazy moment on TikTok and shared a caption to explain the incident.

“We have lost 3 chickens in the last week,” she said. “From what I was told was eagles which I believed hawks were preying on them but watch Frankie (our female goose) get taken. Mama bear mid breast feeding protecting her sweet Frankie. Officially living at a zoo.”

When reflecting on the incident to a Canadian news outlet, she shared her gratitude. ““She’s like my fourth child,” Oakley told Canada’s Chek News. “She follows me around the yard … she’ll nip at our clothes for a treat. She’s just such a large presence.”

She continued. “I mean it’s definitely not something you see every day,” Oakley shared.

“I just ran outside and when Mike [her husband] came out he was like, ‘you’re topless,’” she added. “And I’m like yeah, no, I’m very aware. Sorry neighbors.”

However, Oakley says keeping her head on a swivel is always a good call as a mother.

“As a mom of three I’m always breastfeeding and it’s so natural, that’s mom life summed up, something is always going on when I’m feeding her and I’m always on the go,” she said.