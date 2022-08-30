WATCH: Grand Teton National Park Tourist Walks Way Too Close to Grizzly Bear

Once again, tourists are getting too close to wild animals, and this time it’s a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park. A video posted on the Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram page featured a family approaching a grizzly bear that’s just minding its own business in a field.

The family is clearly venturing off the designated trail, as they’re shown trudging through vegetation. Luckily, the bear didn’t look up and see them. Hopefully, they were able to get away without attracting the bear’s attention later. There’s a reason why you’re supposed to stay 100 yards away from bears at the National Parks, or just in general.

For example, a grizzly bear recently terrorized a group of oilfield workers in Alaska. One worker even had to climb on top of his truck. Two employees of the American Petroleum Institute, Rodney Schlapman and Carl Spinner, were working their usual day recently. Then, two grizzlies approached them out of the blue. Spinner had to climb on top of his truck to get away from it. Other workers had to stay locked in their vehicles until they left.

Schlapman later spoke to USA Today about the incident. “He was pretty nonchalant about it, like it was no big deal, but that’s just his personality,” he said of his coworker. The bears did have collars, though, meaning they’re being monitored. Apparently, they’re well known in the area, and the oil workers know what to do if the bears come around. Unfortunately, not everyone does, as we’ve seen above.

Grizzly Bear Devours Moose in Glacier National Park, Interrupting Nearby Wedding

When you have your wedding in a National Park or a forested area, you have to be prepared for wildlife possibly crashing your party. Like this black bear who dropped into a wedding reception unannounced, wrecked a table, and beat a hasty getaway.

But, this one really takes the cake. (Get it? Weddings have cakes? Nevermind.) During a wedding ceremony in Glacier National Park near Two Medicine Lake, the groom was almost finished with his vows when a grizzly burst out of the woods and attacked a moose calf as it was crossing the water.

“We had spotted the moose and calf 10 minutes before moving briskly through the forest further up the mountain – the bear must have been chasing them for at least a little bit,” said the couple’s videographer, who managed to capture the gruesome incident on video. How’s that for a wedding memory? That has to be some kind of marriage superstition. Like, “if a bear eats a moose on your wedding day you’re destined to fight constantly about who takes out the recycling.” Something like that.

Overall, always be aware of your surroundings, whether you’re hiking or marrying. Stay on designated paths, and if a bear crashes your wedding reception, that just means it was a wild party.