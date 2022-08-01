WATCH: Gravity-Defying Chamois Goat Glides Down Near-Vertical Couloir at Full Speed

An Alpine skier was perfectly their downhill skills when a chamois completely obliterated the trail, barely even touching the snow beneath its hooves. We’re still waiting to hear whether the animal will be entering the winter Olympics.

The skier positioned themselves at the top of a couloir, a steep gully covered in snow along a mountainside. Across the way, the winter sports fanatic watched as a chamois prepared its own route and finally launched itself down the near-vertical slope, dodging the group of skiers slowly climbing the couloir. The animal expertly navigated the way down, completing a tight turn before continuing at full speed for hundreds of feet. As it gained incredible speed, the chamois began to glide more than run, leaping across sharp rocks poking out from the blanket of smooth snow. Finally, the animal disappeared around the corner of the ridge, easily beating anyone’s record of the day.

Watch the gold medal-worthy performance below.

In the caption of the post, Free Ride World Tour joked that the skier found a “wild card” contender and “potential challenger” for the 2022 Free Ride World Title.

“Anyone notice the hiking skier in the shot? Goat pulls (a) righteous cross up over the rocks,” one watcher said.

“It’s amazing how these creatures don’t break their skinny legs!” another said.

A third even wondered if they could literally follow in the chamois’ footsteps.

“I honestly would’ve wanted to follow him and Learn their routes,” they wrote, “all or nothing to follow the king of the slopes.”

What Exactly Are Alpine Chamois?

Native to the Alps, chamois are a species of antelope-goat that thrives on steep ridges and snowy cliffs. With curved black horns and unique black strips around its eyes, the animals stick out against the bright white powder covering the landscape. This crossover species can run up to 31 miles per hour across flat surfaces and can leap nearly 20 feet in length and 6.5 feet high.

While incredible to watch, you may only find chamois in the far distance, a speeding black dot on the slopes. Chamois are characteristically shy and tend to make a break for it as soon as they spot a hiker or fellow downhill enthusiast. Observers have caught sight of these animals in altitudes as high as 3,600 meters.

If you find yourself in Alpine territory, the best time to spot these incredible creatures is in the early morning or early evening. Typically, chamois like to hang out along the treeline or in an alpine meadow.