WATCH: Great White Shark Stalks Kayaker in Heart-Pounding Clip

A great white shark circled a man’s kayak in this viral video. The suspenseful two-minute clip feels endless as the kayaker waits and records the shark’s movements. The video ends while the shark still circles, but the kayaker and his companions escaped safely.

The video was posted to YouTube channel Fisherman’s Chronicles. While the kayaker paddles off the coast in northern California, a great white shark approaches his kayak.

Great white sharks reside off the coast in this part of California, especially during the summer months. Sharks often circle objects in the water, and while it’s a commonly held belief that they do this before attacking prey, scientists say otherwise. They believe sharks circle objects in the water in order to get a better view of the object.

“That’s a huge great white shark, oh my god,” the scared man says in the video. “That’s a huge, huge great white shark. Oh my god, that’s the size of my kayak.” However, he surprisingly handles the situation with a calm response. He even records the encounter: first, with his head camera, then, with his phone, and then with a GoPro that he puts in the water for great close-up shots of the shark.

The man then calls out to other kayakers nearby, telling them that the shark is circling his kayak and that it’s getting very close to him.

In a caption to the video, Fisherman’s Chronicles says that it was “one of the most incredible and certainly humbling experiences.” The caption reveals what happened after the video. It apparently swam away “in search of something tastier.”

The account Fisherman’s Chronicles also posted a video on Instagram. In this video, the kayaker uploaded the GoPro footage which shows the shark circling his kayak underwater. The video offers terrific close-up shots of the huge shark.

Some users commented on how the kayaker handled the situation better than they would’ve. “That’s my biggest fear, I panic when seals are that close. When he was doing laps I would have passed out,” one YouTube user said in the comments.”

In the video, it’s not clear exactly how big the shark was. However, in the clip, the man claims that the shark was as large as his kayak.

Great white sharks can grow to an average length of 15 feet. Yet some grow much larger: some specimens measure over 20 feet in length and weigh up to 5,000 pounds.

“My heart would jump out of my chest. Awesome,” another commenter wrote. “Glad you had this encounter and shared. Cheers!”

While humans aren’t a preferred prey for great white sharks, the species still remains responsible for the most unprovoked and fatal shark attacks on humans. This kayaker will surely remember this encounter forever.