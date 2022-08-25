WATCH: Grizzly Bear Attacks Moose, Interrupting Nearby Wedding

When you have your wedding ceremony in a national park or any wild land, you have to come to terms with the fact that natural elements might steal the show. For this couple that wed in Glacier National Park, they happened to have a grizzly bear enjoying a late summer snack on the other side of the lake.

Their ceremony took place on August 18 beside the tourist-popular Two Medicine Lake. Amidst a backdrop of lush green trees and glassy waters, it truly seemed like the perfect destination to exchange rings.

All the while, a ravenous grizzly bear had been waiting for a moose and its calf to cross its path. Finally, with just 20 seconds left in the groom’s vows, the bear “charged out of the brush onto the north shore and attacked a moose calf as the mother looked on.”

According to the videographer, “We had spotted the moose and calf 10 minutes before moving briskly through the forest further up the mountain – the bear must have been chasing them for at least a little bit.”

Watch the gruesome incident below. But be warned, this is not for the faint of heart.

It’s unclear how the newlyweds responded to the incident or whether they saw it as a bad omen. Surely, they didn’t want to hear a grizzly bear attack a moose calf in the middle of their nuptials. For some folks, though, hunting on the day of the wedding is a tradition and a successful one nods to a promising future for the couple.

Really, it’s just the wild nature of Glacier National Park at work, demonstrating that the wildlife there is active and thriving.

At least now it’s truly a day the two love birds will never forget… even if they wanted to.

Another Moose Actually Sacrifices Calf to Attacking Grizzly Bear

This isn’t the first video of a grizzly bear’s moose meal that’s surfaced recently. In a separate incident (with no known weddings nearby), a cow had to sacrifice one of her two calves to the grizzly that was quickly closing in behind them. At first, the little ones evade the encroaching predator, venturing deeper into the water where she hoped to outswim the bear.

But with just a few long gaits, the grizzly was on their hooves. Thankfully, the mama crashed out of the bushes to intervene. But knowing it was a losing battle, she decided to make a difficult decision that would save just one of her calves.

She diverts her protection from one calf and allows the grizzly to take the sacrifice.

Watch the encounter below.