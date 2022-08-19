WATCH: Grizzly Bear Chases Oilfield Workers Onto the Cab of Truck

Just when you think you’re safe… the outdoors comes roaring back. These oilfield workers had a grizzly bear scare recently. Something you never want to see while just trying to get through the 9 to 5 is a big ole grizzly lumbering your way. There are not many options you have at that point and that was clear from this video.

While Rodney Schlapman and Carl Spinner were working, Spinner was approached by the bear. Schlapman was able to get footage of the encounter. It shows his coworker at the American Petroleum Institute, hopping up onto his truck cab and hoping the bear won’t follow him up. When you work in the oil fields of Alaska, you have to keep your head on a swivel.

Some folks were fine in the cab of their own vehicles as two grizzlies made their way through the work site. One thing that I don’t like about the video is just how interested the bear was in the poor worker. If he hadn’t acted quickly, it would have been bad.

“He was pretty nonchalant about it, like it was no big deal, but that’s just his personality,” Schlapman explained afterward to USA Today.

In case you were starting to get conspiracy-minded, yes those bears do have collars on them. They are actually well-known to the people in the area. This was definitely not a setup situation. These workers understand that the sow and her cubs live in the area and it’s something they need to look out for.

These folks know how to act around a grizzly bear. Sadly, others do not.

Grizzly Bears Eat While People Take Selfies

You know what you shouldn’t do, like ever? Take selfies near feeding predators. Especially ones that are as big and unpredictable as a grizzly bear. This was all the way back in 2018 and it is still one of the most irresponsible things you will ever see national park tourists do. Put up all the signs, warnings, and scary videos – folks are going to ignore them anyway for a selfie or picture.

The three men involved apparently thought that getting drunk and wandering off the trail at Katmai National Park was a good idea. Then when they saw six grizzlies feeding in a river nearby, they decided it would be a great idea to snap some selfies.

Of course, these men faced charges. After this, they had to pay up $3,000 each and there was possible jail time on the line. Two of the men served seven days incarcerated while the third man served 10 days. Such a dumb thing to do, and even worse to get yourselves caught while doing it.