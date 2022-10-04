WATCH: Grizzly Bear Stalks Fishermen Armed With Sticks and Bear Spray in Heart-Pounding Clip

A grizzly bear stalked two fishermen in a suspenseful video. Thankfully, the men were armed and ended up okay, but the video is very eerie.

The fishermen, located in Alaska, shared the video to YouTube under the title “aggressive grizzly alaska.” They posted the video over a decade ago, but has recently resurfaced online due to its intensity.

In the clip, the bear circles the two men, who are armed with sticks and bear spray. They practiced good bear safety by slowly moving away, and shouting at the bears to make them go away. Additionally, having bear spray on them and using the sticks were smart moves.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q16np3_RRW0 Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: aggressive grizzly alaska (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q16np3_RRW0)

Many people in the comments of the video agree that the men were very smart for how they handled the situation. “I think you handled that encounter extremely well. The bear was nervous and defensive and by acting calmly, you diffused the situation,” one commenter said.

Another person wrote: “Wow. Aside from the lucky escape, it’s fascinating to watch the bear’s movement. He looks pretty young, & like he’s trying out tactics, but not particularly riled. Look how he acts when standing up & right after. Pretty amazing video.”

“Excellent job guys. They should show this video as a training tool on how to handle a bear encounter. Bear spray, mandatory, stick, hey do what you have to do. I laughed when you told your buddy not to make eye contact. I put myself in that position and thought, my eyes would be bulging and I couldn’t tear them away if someone put a gun to my head. Again, great video, my heart was pumping watching it,” another user said.

Grand Teton National Park to Conduct Grizzly Bear Research

Grand Teton National Park announced few days ago that they will being conducting grizzly bear research this fall.

The park shared a statement about the news: “As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, park biologists in cooperation with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will conduct capture operations within Grand Teton National Park.”

A press release shares more information about the project. The trapping will take place from October 3 to November 1.

“When bear trapping activities are being conducted, the area around the site will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public of the activities. For bear and human safety, the public must respect these closures and stay out of the posted areas,” the press release says. “Park biologists will bait and trap grizzly bears in accordance with strict protocols. Once trapped, the bears are sedated to allow trained staff to collar the bears and collect samples and data for scientific study. After the data and samples are collected, the bears are allowed to fully recover and are released onsite.”