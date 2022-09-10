WATCH: Group of Hikers Try Their Hardest to Scare Bear Away, Bear Is Completely Unbothered

When you’re in the great outdoors, sometimes you run into bears. This group of hikers thought they could scare it off… they were mistaken. Big ole bears aren’t scared of much. While these animals do have a natural fear of people in most cases, some just don’t care at all. That can lead to some bad results if the animal gets aggressive.

Out on the trails, you can run into a lot. Bear country isn’t called that for no reason. You have to keep your head on a swivel and pay attention as best as you can. If there is an animal that poses a threat there are a few things that you can do.

This group of hikers did one of the best things you can do. Make lots of noise, act threatening from a distance, and try to make the bear believe that it just isn’t worth the trouble at worst, and have it fleeing in fear at best. This bear stood its ground and actually advanced on the rather large group of people.

Watch the video below and see for yourself.

The moment the guide starts to tell you to slowly back away from the apex predator before you, that’s when you should start to move a bit. Get a hitch in your giddy-up so to speak. When that bear decides to move forward, you just have to accept the fact that you and the eight other people with you just don’t stand a chance if that thing charges at you. Hike over early, pack it up and go home.

There are times when you have to have a little firepower to deter a bear, though.

Fisherman Fires Warning Shot at Bear

Just when a group of fishermen thought they were having a nice day of casting and reeling, things got intense. You never know what the outdoors has in store for you and that means you can run into a bear at any moment if you’re in the right place. These anglers almost had a nasty run-in with momma bear.

Floating down the river, you think it’s just another day. Then you see two adolescent bears on the side of the water. Up on the bank, they are going through the vegetation and things looking for food. Then, momma pops out of the trees. That’s exactly what happened in the video these fishermen took.

Yelling and causing a commotion is not always effective when handling a bear. These animals are especially motivated when they have cubs nearby. These fishermen had a gun on hand to give a warning shot and deter the charging beast. And it’s a good thing that they did, or else the story would have a lot more serious ending.