WATCH: Guy Snags Gator Out of the Water With His Bare Hands From a Passing Boat

In this viral video posted to Instagram, a man leans over the side of a boat and snags a gator out of the water with his bare hands.

The video, shot at night, shows the man first lying on his stomach, his hands stretched over the side of the boat. They’re obviously in a delta or river of some sort as lilypads and marshes are visible.

After a few seconds of wrestling with some creature underwater, the man rolls over to reveal that he’s holding an alligator by the neck. While the gator is a baby, it’s definitely not a small alligator.

“Oh, it’s way too big,” the man says as he is holding the writhing gator above the boat. He then transfers the gator onto the boat, where it again starts wrestling. Before the video cuts out, you can hear the man let out a scream, and many online speculate that he was bitten at the end.

“Might’ve given him a little love nibble at the end there,” one person wrote in the comment section.

You can watch the viral video below.

“Why women live longer then men,” another user commented.

One person warned about a nearby bigger alligator showing up. “Everyone’s a man til mama comes swimming up.”



“That’s a bold man,” another person said.

One user compared the man to a late great Australian outdoorsman. “Steve Irwin has been re born,” they wrote.

“Not very smart dude,” a final user said.

Insane Man Dives Into Pond and Catches Gator With His Bare Hands

This crazy man decided to dive into a pond in Florida and catch a gator with his bare hands. Somehow, the young man succeeded, bringing the baby gator up from the water. It wriggled like crazy in the man’s grip.

The clip begins as the man slowly sneaks into the water, fully clothed and wearing boots. He then leaps toward the gator, spreading out in a full-on dive to the water. After struggling with the critter for a few moments, he then brings up an alligator, squirming around as it tries to free itself from the man’s hands.

“Crickey! Look at the teeth on that one!” the caption read, paying tribute to the late outdoorsman Steve Irwin, famous for his love of crocodiles.

The video, originally posted to Instagram, can be viewed below.

“If u step foot in a pond in Florida u got a death wish,” one person commented, remarking on how there may always be an alligator in any Sunshine State waters.



“I mean..it’s florida right?” another remarked, saying they weren’t that surprised a Florida man went after the reptile.



“Bro what,” one person simply asked.

“That’s one way to do it,” another said.



One person joked that he wouldn’t have been as lucky if he had tried that with a larger alligator. “Now try that with Papa,” they wrote.



A final user said: “I hope that y’all got a permit for that.”