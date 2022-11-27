WATCH: Harrier Hawk Savagely Rips Egg From Intricate Weaver Bird Nest

This African harrier hawk swoops in and savagely rips an egg from a weaver bird’s intricate nest in this viral Instagram video.

In the video, the hawk swoops up to the nest, which is suspended from a vine supported by a power line. The camera then goes to slow motion as the hawk starts to take the egg from the nest.

The hawk clings to the nest as it rifles through the nest. Once the hawk’s talon grabs the egg, the huge bird then leaps off and flies into the distance. You can watch the incredible clip below.

“Weavers are so named for the nests of intricately woven vegetation, interlaced by the birds in this family to house their burgeoning genealogy,” the post’s caption reads. “To the harrier, these woven basket nests and the goodies within them are but a resource to be harvested from time to time.”

The African harrier-hawk is medium-sized and its upper parts are brown or pale grey. The belly is white with fine dark barring. The broad wings are pale grey with a black trailing edge with a narrow white line. The tail is black and possesses a single broad white band.

Harrier Hawks Possess Unique Double-Jointed Knees For Hunting

However, one of the most unusual traits of the species is its double-jointed knees. This feature enables the bird to reach into otherwise unreachable holes and crevasses when searching for prey.

African harrier hawks are a common raptorial species south of the Sahara. They are most commonly found in the tropical regions of western Africa. They can be found in East and South Africa, but are less common there. African harrier-hawks are adaptable in their habitats. They occupy a wide range of habitats in the Dzanga-Sangha Special Reserve in the Central African Republic. They live in thick rainforest, forest edge, riparian areas, agricultural land and human occupied areas.

Normally, the harrier hawks place their nests in large trees. Sometimes, these trees grow out of a rocky outcrop. Nests are circular and are often placed in the main fork of the tree and are located below the canopy.

The African harrier-hawk is omnivorous, and they eat the fruit of the oil palm as well as hunting small animals. They use their wings as well as feet to climb. Their signature long and double-jointed legs enable the bird to raid the nests of other birds to eat the eggs.

Harrier hawks are known to prey on species such as feral pigeons, house sparrows and eastern gray squirrels.