WATCH: Here’s What It’s Like To Wipe Out On The Steepest Ski Slope In America

If you go skiing you’re going to have some wipes outs, it’s just part of the game. There are wipeouts though, and then there are yard sales. A yard sale is a skiing term for when you wreck so bad you leave your equipment strewn down the slope. It’s a wreck so bad your stuff is just laying around like old gear for sale at a yard sale. Oftentimes after a yard sale, other skiers will have to come to ask if you’re alive. You might question ever skiing again. Going down on the steepest ski slope in the country though? That’s a whole different level of wreckage.

Out in Crested Butte, Colorado there is a ski run named Rambo. It’s a double black diamond and is known to be the steepest man-made ski run in America. The angle of the ski run in the video is enough to get your anxiety going. When the skier wrecks, it only takes them 19 seconds to slide from the very top of the ski slope to the bottom.

Unofficial Networks reports that a ski patroller at Crested Butte was asked how they get a sled down the Rambo run when they needed to rescue someone after a wreck. They responded, “We never have to; they always end up at the bottom.”

The skiier who recorded the video of themselves wrecking had successfully navigated their way down the slope before. However, on this particular run, they claim to have hit a rock and popped a ski before tumbling to the bottom. Their ski can be seen flying off into the distance. It’s amazing how much speed they maintain while violently sliding down the mountain.

iPhones Automatically Dialing Emergency Services From Ski Slopes

The newest iPhone and Apple Watch have a new feature embedded in them that automatically dials 911 if sensors in the phone detect a severe car crash or bad fall. However, the technology appears to trigger inadvertent calls from ski slopes. False alarms are going off when skiers take a spill on the hill or slam their pockets against a chair lift.

Susie Butterfield is a 911 dispatcher in Summit County, Colorado. She previously indicated that she receives 3-5 automatic calls a day from skiers and snowboarders. The tech has a feature that allows callers to cancel the emergency alert for up to 10 seconds. Skiers rarely hear it while on the slopes though. She said with many of the calls, she can hear the caller still flying down a run. Other times the concern that someone is actually hurt is greater.

“We’ll try to call back that person to verify whether they’ve actually been injured or not,” she explained. “I can then call ski patrol, give them the GPS coordinates, and then they can respond immediately over there.” Despite all the false alarms, most rescue services are happy to deal with inadvertent calls. At least it ensures people are being safe.

“We do not want you to turn the feature off. We would rather have you be safe, and we don’t mind taking that call because if something did happen, we wouldn’t be able to get to you,” said Butterfield.