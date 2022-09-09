WATCH: Hikers Stand Shockingly Close to Erupting Volcano to Take Videos

A couple of hikers decided to risk their noggins for a video of an erupting volcano, and the footage was nothing less than remarkable.

The hikers decided to stake out near the base of Volcan de Fuego in Guatemala. The active stratovolcano has had frequent eruptions since 2002 and has become one of the country’s most famous attractions, luring adventurers and risk-takers from all around the globe to watch the dramatic explosions.

In the clip, black smoke and hot lava climb high into the air, embers spattering all down the slope of the mountain, just a few feet from where the hikers stood. The camera then pans to the rest of the sky, the sun its own fireball off in the distance along the clouds.

Of course, standing so close to an active, erupting volcano is incredibly dangerous and can turn from hypnotizing to life-threatening in a matter of seconds. Thankfully, though, the videographer behind the clip made a safe getaway following the show.

“A little too close for comfort but couldn’t help stand there, fully mesmerized,” Rob Brown shared when he posted the video on Instagram.

Check out the explosive moment below.

At 12,346 feet, the Volcan de Fuego is the tallest volcano in Guatemala. Along with Acatenango, Pacaya and Agua, these peaks make up a cluster of volcanoes that surround the city of Antigua. Known as Chi Q’aq’ in the Mayan tongue Cakchiquel, meaning “where the fire is,” Volcan de Fuego is also one of the most active volcanoes in the world with more than 60 eruptions within the past 500 recorded years.

Mount Rainier Visitors Believed Volcano May Be Erupting

Much closer to home, Mount Rainier National Park visitors suspected that this active volcano was getting ready to erupt, too. This week, a video surfaced that showed what looked to be smoke emitting from the top of the mountain.

Naturally, this sparked concern that lava would soon be next, but the national park was quick to squash these theories. Shortly after the video went viral, Mount Rainier National Park officials came out with their own statement.

“Mount Rainier is NOT erupting,” the national park said. “We have looked at the cloud that has caused concern from multiple webcams and have determined that it is a lenticular cloud. In addition, the USGS reports no indications of unusual seismic activity.”

Additionally, the U.S. Geological Survey stated that lenticular clouds, which form in streaks or saucer shapes, are fairly common for the environment.

The USGS confirmed, “Mount Rainier is not erupting – the sort of behavior seen in this video is not unusual. And in fact there are a number of USGS volcanologists at the volcano this week working on installing new monitoring equipment, so Cascades Volcano Observatory folks are on site to confirm!”