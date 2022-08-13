WATCH: Huge Bear Shreds Elk Carcass to Pieces Feet Away From Onlookers in the Tetons

In an unbelievable video, a grizzly bear completely dismantles an elk carcass in front of a crowd of spectators at the Grand Teton National Park. The bear tears at the carcass in the grass off the side of a road where a line of cars are parked. In the video, the beast seems undeterred by the crowd gathered.

The Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone posted the shocking video. They captioned the post explaining that the tourists had put themselves in harm’s way. They explained that grizzlies are incredibly protective of their food, and it could’ve pounced on one of the tourists had it felt threatened. The account combines the words “tourists” and “morons” to post videos of dumb visitors at Yellowstone and other national parks.

“Some might think that this griz would be too occupied to care about the tourons, but this is probably one of the most dangerous positions to be in,” the account wrote. “Grizzly Bears become very protective when it comes to their food, the griz might think that these ppl are a threat and it would take him literally seconds to reach one of these tourons!😳”

“Obviously no ranger was present, and those children being there and so close just gives me massive amounts of anxiety! There is a reason you should keep 100 yards or more from bears, especially Grizzlies.”

Other commenters agreed. One wrote, “Those folks don’t know how close they were to getting mauled.”

Bear in Florida Scales a Military Base’s Fence With Ease

The account caption and the commenters from that video are correct about bears being protective with their food and able to demonstrate their physical prowess at a moment’s notice. Those bystanders are lucky they weren’t attacked. As stated, it would’ve taken the bear mere seconds to reach any of the tourists.

One bear in Florida showed the online world just how athletic bears can be. In this recent viral video shared on Facebook, one bear scaled the fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida.

The large black bear can be seen scaling a barbed wire fence at the military base.

The bear scales the fence in just under twenty-four seconds before darting into nearby woods and disappearing. As he ran toward the woods, the bear had a slight limp. Some viewers of the video suspect the limp came from the sharp barbed wire he scaled.

Kevin Dalrymple shared the video on Facebook. “How a bear climbs a fence at Tyndall,” he captioned the post. Dalrymple was driving by when he spotted the bear climbing the fence with ease.

“Wow that’s awesome news for security,” one fan cheekily wrote in a Facebook comment. “He made that look easy,” read another comment.