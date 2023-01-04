WATCH: Huge Bobcat Masterfully ‘Juke’s Rabbit in Wild Hunt

Cats, big or small, are all built to kill. And this enormous bobcat proves it with a super sleek maneuver that’ll have you going back for the replay.

In sports, it’s a juke, a jab step, or all around excellence in evasive maneuvers. In nature, it’s the difference between life and death. One of the latest wild clips from Nature Is Metal shows exactly this as a large bobcat (Lynx rufus) displays phenomenal hunting experience as she takes down a rabbit.

That life or death struggle is true for both prey and predator, too. A successful hunt means the death of prey, yes. But it also means the survival of the predator. And as magnificent of hunters as felines are, their hunting success rates are always far lower than their misses.

For bobcats in particular, wildlife biologists typically assign a hunt success rate of around 20 to 25%, meaning 80 to 75% of their targeted prey escape to live another day. But those 25% go down in a blaze of bloody glory as they feed the food chain:

“You can tell this cat is an experienced hunter by the way he jab stepped left to panic the bunny into going right,” Nature Is Metal captions of the footage, which hails from Arizona native Dane Allen.

“If he opted to go straight at it instead, the bun could have gone anywhere – those bushes to the right of our screen being a less than ideal spot for a chase. Feigning left to close that off as an escape route, then doubling back to confuse the rabbit into going where he wanted was a thing of beauty,” the outlet continues.

Bobcats are One of the Deadliest Species of Lynx

“For those who can’t help themselves, yes this is a bobcat. Also known as a Lynx rufus or a red lynx. It’s definitely not a canadian lynx, but a lynx nonetheless,” their caption concludes. This, of course, goes to clear up any misgivings by their title for the video: “Another Day on the Lynx.”

Calling a bobcat a lynx isn’t technically incorrect. Also known as the red lynx, the bobcat is a medium-sized feline native to our North America. They’re found anywhere from southern Canada all the way down to the deserts of Mexico. And this incredibly wide range is due to their incredible success as hunters.

Built to kill, bobcats have a hunt success rate similar to that of African lions – a far larger and more powerful predator. This makes them one of North America’s most successful hunters. If you want a newfound respect for your housecat, however, you’ll find it in the hunt success rate of domestic cats.

Domestic cats have a wild hunt success rate that’s estimated to be 35% or higher. Square your 8-pound kitty off against their 20-to-40-pound wild cousins, though, and they don’t stand a chance. Bobcats can take down prey five times their size, even, as this wild footage of a mule deer kill shows.