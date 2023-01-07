WATCH: Huge Buck Sheds Both Antlers at Once With Violent Body Shake

Deer hunters and nature lovers know how exciting it is to come across sheds. However, those seeking the sheds rarely have the opportunity to find a matching pair of antlers lying next to each other. Usually, a buck loses its trademark antlers one at a time at different places and times of the day. But one buck made the hunt quite easy for a shed hunter as, with one massive body shake, the impressive deer shed both antlers at once!

Shed Hunting Is A Popular Pastime As Bucks Lose Their Antlers During The Cold Seasons

Shed hunting is an enticing pastime for many nature lovers. After all, it’s a fun way to get out into the wilderness hiking and exploring some gorgeous areas. And, there is no permit needed to do so. Ultimately making the challenge of finding the sheds available to nearly anyone.

However, while hunting for the sheds can be very exciting for nature lovers, catching a video of the deer’s racks actually being cast off by the buck is a close second. Fortunately, a well-placed trail cam captured just this recently as a buck casts off its massive antlers.

At least once a year, a buck’s antlers become loose enough to fall off. This usually happens at the end of the rutting season during late winter into early spring. While it’s a common occurrence, catching it on tape is a very rare event. However, this recent clip shows the moment perfectly after a massive buck gives a big shake eventually sending his antlers flying into the air.

The Buck Had No Idea He Was Going To Fling His Antlers With The Simple Shake

As the wild clip begins, we see the large buck step perfectly into the frame of this particular trail camera. We aren’t immediately sure where the buck is coming from when it steps into the trail cam’s frame. However, we can tell by the animal’s fur it was pretty wet wherever this deer was.

The wet animal gives his body a massive shake, drying off his damp fur in the cold. However, the water droplets stuck to its pelt aren’t the only things this buck is about to shake off. Eventually, the buck’s massive antlers loosen up enough and they go flying into the air and onto the forest floor.

The buck clearly was not expecting something this major to happen at that moment. As soon as the antlers fly off, the buck seems to jump a bit before skittering off deeper into the forest. We wonder how long the deer ran before he realized his head was feeling a little bit lighter after shedding the rack.