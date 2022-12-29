WATCH: Huge Buck Suffers Gruesome Head Injury With Antlers Broken Off

Every year, the white-tailed buck grows a new set of antlers, the rack typically growing bigger with every season. However, each winter, the deer sheds its antlers, a regular process among the cervid species. Sadly though, one buck caught in a viral—and gruesome—video lost one antler in a much gnarlier way, with the bone structure left hanging limply from its skull, the rack still fully intact. Check it out.

Despite appearances, the buck barely seems phased by the injury. Though the limp antler dangles in front of its face, wrapping just around its mouth, the animal moves about and eats contentedly. He closely watches the cameraman as deer are, on the whole, incredibly wary of humans.

Viewers, taking to the comments beneath the clip, began sharing ideas about how the buck may have sustained the injury in the first place.

“That right antler [grew] so well, that I think that injury was from the prior year,” one Instagram user suggested. A second person more empathetically wrote, “Looks like he lost a fight[…]poor guy wish it would just fall off, better for him.”

Buck Drops Antler Moments Before Battling It Out with a Second Buck

Suffering an antler injury is one thing. But dropping one of your antlers moments before you lock heads with another buck is just embarrassing.

A viral video, captured by Drury Outdoors and shared to their Facebook feed, sees the moment a huge buck shakes its massive head, rattling loose one of its antlers. As the antler falls to the ground, the buck skips away, with one antler still attached to its skull.

However, moments later, an equally large 8-point buck approaches him. The buck attempted to run the half-antlered deer out of the area. The buck, though, refuses to walk away without a fight, rising up on its hind legs and lashing out with a forehoof before the second buck chases him out of the frame.

The videographer, who can be heard in the background of the video, watches in awe. We hear him say, “Look at that 8-pointer sidestepping him. He’s gonna run him out of here.”

Moments later, that exact scenario plays out and he says, “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Viewers, taking to the comments, were equally stunned by the scene.

One person commended the videographer, writing, “That’s great footage.”

A second person wrote, “How cool to witness both the fight and the antler loss.”

While hunters happen to come across deer sheds in the woods from time to time, they’re very rarely captured on camera. Even rarer to catch on camera is a moose shedding its antlers simultaneously.