WATCH: Huge Snake Devours Deadly Brown Snake Alive in Bizarre Video

In the animal kingdom, cannibalism is a disturbing but widespread phenomenon. Spiders, great apes, sharks, and hippopotamuses are just a few of the species known to eat their own kind. Snakes are typically considered an exception, but it’s not a hard and fast rule, as this red-bellied black snake proved by devouring a deadly eastern brown snake alive.

Now, the eastern brown snake holds the title of the second most venomous snake on Earth, which is more than enough to leave us humans quaking in our boots. For this hungry red-bellied black snake, however, it was simply another meal – one that the red belly didn’t even bother to kill before devouring.

Reptile Wrangler Admits Cannibalism is an Unusual Sight Among Snakes

Even for Mitchell Thorburn, an experienced reptile wrangler from Gold Coast Snake Catchers, the snake-on-snake violence was an unusual sight. “I’ve never picked up a venomous snake and had another snake pop out,” he explained to 9 News. “I was quite surprised.”

Thorburn then shared the shocking footage on Facebook, where he gave more insight into the strange sighting. “The larger individual is a red-bellied black snake and the smaller fellow sticking his head out of the red belly’s mouth is a juvenile eastern brown snake, which was likely gobbled up just prior to me arriving,” he wrote.

“The eastern brown snake was still alive and flickering its tongue at the time. The things you see on the job…”

The post quickly gained thousands of views and hundreds of reactions, with users taking to the comments to express the awe and horror they felt at the gruesome meal.

“Nature at its harshest. Humans have it so easy,” one user wrote. “Great footage mate. Never seen that in my 8 years of catching,” another said. “Eat as many as ya like ol’ mate red belly,” joked a third, relieved to see one less deadly snake in Australia.

How Did the Red Belly Eat a Deadly Eastern Brown Snake Unharmed?

Red bellies aren’t picky eaters. They happily eat everything from fish to frogs to other snakes. But an eastern brown? Red-bellied black snakes are obviously fierce predators but don’t possess venom nearly as toxic as that of the deadly eastern brown snake. Surely the brown snake’s venom would harm the black snake in some way.

How was the red belly able to devour the brown snake unharmed? Many users asked this exact question, and Thorburn provided the answers. “Venom needs to access the blood via a bite rather than consumption,” he said. “The red belly is known to be cannibalistic and I dare say likely has an immunity to a degree against other snakes’ venom.”

That said, the red-bellied black snake isn’t always the devourer. Sometimes, it’s the prey. Just last month, an Australian woman spotted a fight between a deadly eastern brown snake and a red belly. In this case, the brown snake was the one to make a meal of its opponent.

“The brown snake had a red belly in its mouth and was pulsing and squeezing it as it wrapped itself around it, multiple times,” the woman told Newsweek. “The red belly was putting up a fight, thrashing its tail around, but slowly losing the battle.”