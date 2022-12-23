WATCH: Hungry Black Bear Swipes Box of Bagels Off of North Carolina Porch

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about bears over the years, it’s that they love human food. If you’re camping in areas where they live, you have to protect your picnic baskets from any would-be Yogis in the vicinity. Sometimes, though, that’s not enough. In recent years, we’ve seen black bears break into houses to raid the fridge or get to food that hikers tried to hang in trees. Last week, a bear stole a North Carolina woman’s package containing bagels and all the fixings.

Porch Pirate Black Bear Steals Bagels

Mary McClear’s porch must have smelled like heaven to the hungry black bear. She keeps a box of treats for delivery drivers out there. Additionally, she had just received a package containing bagels, cream cheese, and salmon. McClear’s Ring camera caught footage of the bear raiding her treat box before making off with the whole box of bagels.

According to a Facebook post from WLOS, a North Carolina-based ABC affiliate, the bagels were a gift. “A friend sent us a box of bagels, cream cheese, and salmon from NYC,” McClear said. “We left early for an event and the box was delivered after we left. We had a visitor help himself.”

You can’t really blame the hungry black bear. After all, a fresh bagel with cream cheese is hard to turn down. However, it was probably the salmon that made the furry porch pirate decide to take the box off of McClear’s hands.

Don’t Blame the Bear’s Mom for This Behavior

People commonly believe that black bears who eat human food or garbage learn the habit exclusively from their mothers. However, recent research shows that this isn’t the case. In fact, bears are just as likely to form a taste for human grub on their own, according to The North American Bear Center.

Dr. Jon Beckmann and his team conducted the study in the best place possible – around Lake Tahoe and in California’s Yosemite National Park. These areas see high instances of black bears stealing and eating human food. Some bears in this area are known to break into cars to steal food.

Their study included 116 black bears. They classified the bears as either food-conditioned (eating human food or garbage) or non-food-conditioned (not eating human food). Additionally, the study looked at 9 mother-cub pairs. They hoped the latter would shed light on whether mothers pass on their food-stealing habits to their cubs.

In the end, they learned that most cubs in the study did not follow the food habits of their mothers. Furthermore, the study showed that “bears may seek out human food as a function of social learning that may be independent of close relatives, or as a habit that is acquired in isolation from other bears.”

Dr. Beckmann said, “Understanding how bears acquire behavior is important in devising strategies to minimize human-wildlife conflicts.”