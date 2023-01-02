WATCH: Hunter Falls From Tree Stand While Trying To Climb in the Snow

This hunter fell from a tree stand while trying to climb up a tree. Fortunately, heavy snowfall below seemed to break his fall.

In the Instagram clip, a man struggles to climb on top of a tree stand in a snowy forest. It seems that a friend of the hunter films from inside a nearby stand. The man, adorned in snow-white camo and an orange vest, straddles the tree and hangs on by clasping boards nailed to the side of the tree. He moves around while holding on for dear life, and the tree stand itself swivels as it tries to grab it.

It looks like he’s about to ascend to the top and make it onto the tree stand. However, right as he places his hands on the seat, the seat again turns around. This movement makes the man lose his grip on the object. He falls down the snow below.

At first, the people filming are concerned for his well-being. The camera pans down toward the ground, and the man asks “are you okay?” Then, he brings the camera back up to the fallen hunter, who is all smiles after colliding with the ground. Fortunately, the snow broke what otherwise would have been a nasty fall.

“I’m okay,” he responds, checking his hunter’s hat for snow before placing it back on his head. He looks a slight bit dazed but mostly jovial even after the fall.

“I got that on film,” one of the people in the tree stand says before the video ends.

People React to Hunter Falling While Trying to Reach Tree Stand

Plenty of people reacted to the viral clip, sharing their takes on the incident. Many directed not-so-kind words toward the hunter climbing.

“How did a climbing treestand get up there in the first place?” one person wondered.

Another decided to pile on the hunter. “If he was hitting the gym he would have pulled himself right up there,” one person wrote. Another person took issue with the hunter’s antics, writing: “A**holes like that shouldn’t be in the woods.”

Some focused on how the snow broke his fall and how the incident could’ve been much worse. “Good thing for the snow.”

Others wondered why the tree stand wasn’t more easily accessible. “Trying to understand why he was in that situation in the first place… lol.”

“Def a YouTube pro staffer,” a final commenter wrote.

Luckily, his long fall didn’t result in any injuries, although we’re sure it didn’t feel great colliding with the ground. Perhaps next time this hunting crew will bring a ladder or find a more accessible tree stand.