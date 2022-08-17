WATCH: Hunting Dog Totally Unfazed by Yellowstone National Park Bison, Zeroes in on Nearby Goose

Yellowstone National Park abounds with wildlife. The park contains plenty of rare and beautiful creatures like bison, elk, moose, mountain lions, bears, and wolves. However, the black lab in this viral TikTok video focuses solely on one animal: a goose.

In the clip, the dog sits in the passenger seat of a car at the beautiful national park. However, even though two majestic bison walk to the right side of the car next to the dog, the black lab focuses his direction forward. The camera then pans to a goose floating on top of the water. The dog stares at the goose, seemingly wanting nothing more than to jump out of the car and sprint toward the bird.

“All her life’s training has led to this moment,” user @julia.littlelightning wrote in her post’s caption.

“So funny!” one user wrote. “Isn’t Yellowstone incredible!!” Forty users liked that comment. One user joked: “He’s keeping an eye on the more dangerous of the two animals.”

“That’s a bird dog,” another user commented. “You must get a bison dog for bison-based security. Cow dogs might work in a pinch, though.” The video’s poster Julia replied to the comment, writing: “True, she’s sitting there going ‘I’m not bred to care about those things.'”

Nine-Year-Old Girl Launched by Wild Bison at Yellowstone National Park

While visiting Yellowstone National Park, a nine-year-old girl got launched by a wild bison. Authorities say the young girl was injured in the incident.

The video depicts two tourists running away from the charging bison. Then, a young girl enters the frame as she scampers away. Unfortunately, the bison caught her before she could get away. It flips the young girl in the air and she lands on the ground awkwardly.

CNN reports that the girl “was part of a group of about 50 people near Observation Point Trail in the park’s Old Faithful Geyser area.”

Apparently, the group gathered stayed five to ten feet away from the bison. However, after twenty minutes, the bison charged the group and flipped the young girl. Reportedly, the young girl was visiting from Odessa, Florida.

Parks officials said her family took her to the Old Faithful Lodge for treatment. However, thankfully, she was released from the Old Faithful Clinic after being treated.

According to an August 2018 estimate, Yellowstone National Park houses over 4,500 bison. Parks officials warn visitors to stay at least 75 feet away from all large animals.

A male bull bison weighs up to 2,000 pounds. The animal’s top speed can reach over thirty miles per hour. Many don’t realize the animal’s connection to our national story, as well. The bison is the national mammal of the United States of America. While the bald eagle is our national symbol, national mammal isn’t half bad for the North American bison.