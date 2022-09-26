A viral video of Hurricane Fiona devastating homes along the coast of Canada shows houses literally falling into the sea. The Canadian military is sending troops to help with the aftermath of Fiona, The Guardian reports. The hurricane destroyed houses, removed roofs, and took out power throughout the nation’s Atlantic provinces. ABC News shared powerful footage of the storm on Twitter.

A coastal property is washed into the sea off Newfoundland as Fiona battered the region. https://t.co/Rg27nvgNWB pic.twitter.com/LWl2wRgyQu — ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2022

After Fiona surged north from the Caribbean as a hurricane, it came ashore before dawn on Saturday as a post-tropical cyclone. Hurricane-strength winds, heavy rains, and huge waves battered Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland, and Quebec. On Saturday, the defense minister announced that troops would help with duties such as removing fallen trees and debris, restoring transportation links, and anything else necessary for an undetermined amount of time.

No deaths have been reported in Canada due to Fiona. Although a woman is missing and presumed swept away by floods in Newfoundland, no fatalities or serious injuries have occurred.

Enormous waves slammed Port Aux Basques, and buildings were destroyed in the process. René J. Roy is the chief editor at Wreckhouse Press and a resident of the town. They shared their eyewitness account. “I’m seeing homes in the ocean, I’m seeing rubble floating all over the place – it’s complete and utter destruction,” Roy said. “There’s an apartment that is gone.” Roy estimated that at least eight houses and buildings had been swept into the sea. “It’s quite terrifying.”

Hurricane Fiona caused major power outages

The Royal Canadian mounted police said the town of 4,000 people was experiencing multiple electrical fires and residential flooding and is thus in a state of emergency. After realizing the enormity of the damage, Justin Trudeau postponed his trip to Japan for Shinzo Abe’s funeral.

“We are seeing devastating images coming out of Port aux Basques,” Trudeau explained. “PEI [Prince Edward Island] has experienced storm damage like they’ve never seen. Cape Breton is being hit hard, too.” Trudeau expressed his support to those devastated by the storm.“There are people who see their houses destroyed, people who are very worried — we will be there for you.” The prime minister also spoke of building more resilient infrastructure.

The roof of an apartment block in Halifax, Nova Scotia’s largest city, caved in, prompting officials to relocate 100 residents to a shelter. Provincial officials said other apartment buildings had significant damage. More than 415,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were affected by outages on Saturday. In addition, more than 82,000 customers in the province of Prince Edward Island and NB Power reported that 44,329 were without electricity in New Brunswick.

Fiona’s lowest pressure on record, according to the Canadian Hurricane Centre, made landfall in Canada. Forecasters had predicted it might be one of the nation’s most severe storms.