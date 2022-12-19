WATCH: Ice Fishermen Reel in Fish While Relaxing in Inflatable Hot Tub in Middle of Lake

Who needs an ice fishing tent when you have an inflatable hot tub? And, who needs any winter gear, for that matter? Apparently, warm bubbly water is all one needs when spending an evening ice fishing. Or, at least, this is all this pair of fishermen need as they kick back with a case of Bud Light, an inflatable hot tub, and their fishing rods. It’s a formula that works too, a recent video shows as the pair score at least one decent-sized catch!

These Guys Are Ice Fishing In Style…Bringing A Hot Tub And Case Of Bud Light To The Table

In the hilarious Instagram video, we see two shirtless ice fishermen kicking back in an inflatable hot tub. One of the two has a fishing rod, the line dropped into a hole in the ice. The video is a short one and the fisherman is reeling in a catch right as the clip begins. The duo is clearly quite comfortable during their day of ice fishing in the hot tub. There’s even a pack of Bud Light sitting right next to the side of the tub.

“These guys are fishing in style,” quips the Instagram post. We’re not sure where this video was taken…but it’s no doubt that this would be something we could see in both Minnesota and Wisconsin!

Michigan Ice Fishing Anglers Face Scary Moment As Shanty Blows Over A Mile Across The Bay – With Them Inside

During last winter’s ice fishing season, three anglers were enjoying a day on the frozen water when something strange happened in a blink of an eye. The shanty the anglers were using blew away on Michigan Bay…while the fishermen were still inside.

According to reports, the men were enjoying a weekend of ice fishing on Saginaw Bay which is located near McKinley Township. Bad weather soon set in, however, and the men began preparations to close things down for the day. But, their move didn’t come soon enough. Before they knew it, 50-mile-per-hour winds hit the area. These winds mixed with the slick ice set up something intense and the shanty began to fly in the gusts. Eventually moving 1.5 miles across the frozen lake.

A witness saw the events unfold and called the authorities who responded to the incident, eventually pulling the building back to safer areas. Thankfully, no one was injured in the wild event.