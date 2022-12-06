WATCH: Ignorant Tourist Gets Too Close to Bighorn Sheep To Take Pictures

The ignorance of those tourists truly knows no bounds. You know who they are. The ones who think it’s fun to hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon. Or ride a bike within feet of a raging geyser spewing boiling hot water in Yellowstone. The rules just don’t apply to them and, apparently, putting their own lives at risk through their felonious actions is a trivial detail.

The most recent egregious act comes to us from Glacier National Park, where a tourist blithely approached a massive bighorn sheep wandering the parking lot. To make matters worse, this particular genius decided he didn’t even need to keep an eye on the potentially angry horned mammal.

So what if a bighorn sheep is capable of producing nearly 1,000 pounds of force with a single hit, right? He’s far too busy fumbling with his phone to pay attention to the 200-pound wild animal in front of him.

Instagram users were understandably disgusted in the replies to the unbelievable video. “Leave these poor animals alone. This is their home, not yours,” one user wrote. “I hope that ass hat got fined,” another said. “Uggh that poor sheep!” added a third.

Never Approach a Bighorn Sheep, Even in a Parking Lot

In Glacier National Park, visitors are required to maintain a distance of at least 25 yards from wildlife like bighorn sheep. With more dangerous animals, such as wolves and bears, the distance is even greater. And here’s the thing – this sheep wandered down into the parking lot, a space technically designated for humans. But that doesn’t matter in the least.

As a responsible park visitor, it’s your job to reestablish the required distance, even in spaces for tourists. If a bighorn sheep, or any other animal, for that matter, wanders too close, you have to walk away.

Should you encounter a bighorn sheep by mistake, don’t move any closer. The goal is to make yourself appear the least threatening as possible. Don’t look the sheep in the eye, turn sideways slightly rather than turning your back, and walk away slowly.

If you lock eyes with a ram or stand on higher ground, it can take the action as a challenge and charge. Though a bighorn sheep attack might be less painful than that of a grizzly bear, a hit to the gut with 30-pound horns at 35 mph isn’t exactly a welcome experience, either. The force generated by a charging ram is more than enough to shatter a human skull.

Yes, bighorn sheep attacks are exceedingly rare. But do you really want to risk it? Hopefully, the answer is no.