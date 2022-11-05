WATCH: Iguana Tumbles Into Tarpon-Infested Waters, Somehow Manages to Escape the Frenzy

In this crazy video posted to Instagram, an iguana resting on a rope jumps into the water to avoid a man filming and then has to escape a feeding frenzy at the hands of dozens of tarpons.

The iguana jumps into the water and then immediately gets tossed around by two or three different tarpons. Then, it swims back toward the boat in an effort to climb it, to no avail.

Next, it swims in a semi-circle around the water as the tarpons thrash at the iguana. However, while the fish seem to get the iguana in their mouths, the reptile seems to escape each time.

The video of the iguana’s great escape can be seen below.

NatureIsMetal included the original poster’s caption. In their caption, they write that the iguana is okay, but there’s a reason you shouldn’t have felt bad for its well-being.

“This iguana swam back to the boat after all of this I grabbed him it was still alive,” they wrote. “He was set free to eat all or our native trees which they are destroying. They are an invasive species in our area so don’t feel bad people.”

Even though the iguana got chewed up nicely, it escaped with very little damage. These creatures prove resilient and hard-nosed beasts that ravage native populations in southern Florida.

Iguanas are not dangerous or aggressive to humans. Howver, they can dig long tunnels, which can damage pavement and building foundations. The can also carry and spread salmonella bacteria.

Fisherman Pulls Up on Iguana Swimming in the Ocean 10 Miles Offshore

This fisherman pulled up on an iguana swimming in the ocean 10 miles offshore of Key West, Florida.

Last month, Delph Fishing shared a video of the iguana’s ocean recovery. “10 miles offshore and this thing floats by,” the caption reads.

The video of the offshore iguana can be seen here.

This isn’t the first time that an iguana has swam a bit of way from Florida Keys’ shores. In 2017, a man boating around four miles off the coast of the Florida Keys encountered one of these lizards.

The reptile appeared to be disoriented, and so he recorded the interaction as well. “All I could see were the multiple fins running down its back, so I thought it was some sort of palm frond. But it just didn’t look right. I ended up stopping and noticed that it started swimming.”

The video also shows the iguana swimming up to the boat after the man asked if it wanted a lift. “It was pretty cool to see it trust me enough to swim toward the kayak and hop on.”

The man went on to explain that he has seen plenty of iguanas swimming around the islands. However, he hadn’t seen one very far out. “Most likely, because of the King tides that are occurring it got caught in one of the swift outgoing tides and got pushed out to sea. I was just inside the reef so it was close to four miles from land.”

The man then added that most likely the iguana would have died without help. “But you never know and it could be its normal daily swim back and forth between Cuba and the US.”