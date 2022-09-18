WATCH: Incredible ‘Cloud Waterfall’ Spills Onto Kentucky Highway

Have you ever seen a cloud waterfall? Check out this vision that formed near a Kentucky highway earlier this week.

A person who posts under the name Gabriella77 shared a video clip on her Twitter feed. She explained that she’d shot the video of the cloud waterfall the day before.

She captioned the clip: “Insane cloud waterfall this morning in Williamsburg, Kentucky!”

Tweet Caught the Attention of Several Weather Sites

The cool clip caught the attention of several meteorologists, who wanted to use the video on their weather sites. After all, it’s a rare occurrence.

Now, for some background on this natural wonder, which really isn’t a waterfall. According to The Weather Network, it takes a particular set of circumstances for a cloud waterfall to form.

“Cloud waterfalls typically develop during clear weather that immediately follows heavy rain or snow, which moistens the lower atmosphere,” said Weather Network reporter Kyle Brittian.

He explained that the shape of the terrain is “important.” He said these usually occur over a mountain slope that surrounds an “elevated plateau.”

Brittian added: “Finally, the cooler, more dense air atop the plateau must build to a point that it can spill over the mountain crest, which then flows downhill as a result of the force of gravity. Prior to evaporating on its way down the mountain, the cloud gives viewers near the mountain crest a spectacular show that resembles a waterfall.”

Williamsburg is on the Kentucky/Tennessee border.

The Twitter user who shot the video of the cloud waterfall wanted The Weather Channel to see it. She tagged TWC plus Jim Cantore and Jen Carfagno, two of the channel’s best-known meteorologists. But so many more weather people wanted to showcase the waterfall. Accuweather, Weather Nation, Fox Weather and The Weather Channel all showed interest.

Cloud Waterfalls Make for Visual Viral Moments

The wispy cloud waterfalls do make for ethereal weather clips. Accweather featured one earlier this month. The site tweeted “As a still image, this unusual phenomenon is breathtaking. But seeing video of the “waterfall” in motion is truly awe-inspiring as these lucky tourists saw firsthand.”

This waterfall occurred in Western Australia in June. And the video of it keeps recirculating. Cameron Bostock witnessed the cloud formation as he climbed to the summit of Bluff Knoll, the highest peak of the Stirling Range.

“We got to the top, and it was just unreal. A massive, endless sea of clouds, and it waterfalled over the mountain face,” Bostock told Australia’s ABC News. “It was pretty special.”