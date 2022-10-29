WATCH: Incredible Time-Lapse Shows Shooting Stars, Meteors Above Great Sand Dunes National Park

The Orionid meteor shower is widely regarded as the “most radiant” shower of the year. It lived up to its billing and then some earlier this year, as it put on a show across Colorado and around the world last weekend.

According to a report from NASA, “The Orionids, which peak during mid-October each year, are considered to be one of the most beautiful showers of the year. Orionid meteors are known for their brightness and for their speed. These meteors are fast – they travel at about 148,000 mph (66 km/s) into Earth’s atmosphere.”

A timelapse shared to Reddit by user Anon1230984567 shows the night sky above Great Sand Dunes National Park. This timelapse occurred just after the shower’s peak.

“This was from around midnight to 5AM on Saturday. 633 photos taken at 25 second shutter speed in order to accomplish this timelapse!” they said.

Check out the video below:

However, these events aren’t as uncommon as you might think. Recently, in Utah, there was an event similar to this Colorado meteor shower.

Crazy video footage emerged showing what seems to be a meteor burning through the atmosphere over northern Utah. The incident generated an incredibly loud boom heard by thousands in the area.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, residents from Orem, Utah to southern Idaho heard the blast, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Snowbasin Resort wrote on Twitter: “Did you hear that loud boom this morning? Our web cams captured this meteor flying over Snowbasin!” The resort then posted the video depicting the meteor falling over the mountains.

Similar Meteor Shower Incident Happened in August in Utah

Utah Governor Spencer Cox quickly assured local residents that the boom didn’t result from seismic activity or military exercises.

The National Weather Service/Salt Lake City tweeted a satellite image showing reddish pixels that likely show “the meteor trail/flash.”

NWS Salt Lake City also shared “video confirmation” of a meteor in a later tweet with footage. The image reveals a “blueish fireball,” followed by a massive booming sound.

Many others took to social media to share their images or footage of the streaking images across the sky.

While Snowbasin Resort’s video doesn’t contain sound, viewers can clearly see the tailed image streaking downward across the sky, a bright light emanating from it. The sparkle looks out of place in the mid-morning sky.

One Salt Lake City resident named Matt Blank shared a video to Twitter where the booming sound can be heard. In the video, while you don’t see the meteor, you here a popping or blast sound from Blank’s Ring doorbell camera.

“Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere,” Blank writes.