WATCH: Intense Video Shows Helicopter Rescue After Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Off California Cliff

A video recently released by San Francisco authorities shows an intense helicopter rescue made on January 2 after a Tesla drove off of a rocky cliff and plunged 250 feet onto the jagged shoreline below.

In a Facebook Post, the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division Air Operations shared that the vehicle had gone “over the cliff” on Highway 1 at Devil’s Slide. Several agencies aside from the highway patrol responded, including the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, CAL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit, American Medical Response, and the Coast Guard.

Once rescuers arrived, they “determined that two adults and two children were trapped in a Tesla”

“While H-30 responded, firefighters rappelled to the scene and rescued the two children,” reads the post.

At the same time, first responders lowered to the scene from an El Cerrito Fire helicopter. And they helped free the two adults from the Tesla. The crews battled heavy rains and high winds in the process.

Rescuers Used the Jaws of Life to Free the Victims From the Crumbled Tesla

The rescuers were forced to use the “jaws of life” to break into the crumbled car. Once in, they pulled the children, a 9-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, who both suffered from musculoskeletal injuries, through the back window. EMS rushed them to the hospital by ambulance.

The helicopter crew hoisted the adults from the shoreline and transferred them to a Stanford Life Flight helicopter. According to Fox News, they went to the hospital with traumatic injuries. All of the victims were alert during the rescue.

The Tesla had apparently flipped multiple times as it tumbled to the rocks below Devil’s Slide. It then landed right side up and on its wheels. The post did not state the reason for the incident. But the CHP believes wet and slippy road conditions may have been to blame. Officer Mark Andrew said that CHP does not believe at this time that the Tesla was operating in Autopilot or Full Self-Driving mode.

The location has been the site of multiple fatal accidents in the past. And authorities are surprised that all the victims made it out of the Tesla alive.

“We go there all the time for cars over the cliff and they never live,” said Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire. “This was an absolute miracle. Every one of us was shocked when we saw movement out of the front windshield.”