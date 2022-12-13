WATCH: Intense Video Shows Huge Shark Bare Its’ Teeth at Scuba Diver

A scuba diver named Matt Prior experienced a terrifying episode recently, as a gray nurse shark got right in his face and flashed its menacing teeth.

The diving instructor from South West Rocks Dive Center was swimming in the shark-infested waters of the North Shore of New South Wales, Australia.

Prior received an in-your-face welcome by the nurse shark, with its sharp teeth inches from his face. Prior captured the entire incident on his GoPro camera from underneath the sea.

He was at the shallow part of Fish Rock Cave, which is one of the center’s diving sites. In the footage, we see the shark swim up to Prior and open its mouth as if it was going to take a bite out of the scuba diver. Then, it opened its jaw to show a massive row of teeth protruding from its mouth.

Although we would’ve been freaking out, Prior kept his calm, staring forward. The shark ended up swimming away shortly after that. Watch the video of the shark showing its massive spread of teeth.

South West Rocks posted the clip onto their Facebook page. While most people commented about how scared they would be in the situation, other divers assured them that nurse sharks commonly perform this action.

“Hey Mr Dentist, can you please check if I have a fish stuck in my teeth,” they captioned the video.

One person commented how brave the deep-sea photographers must be for coming face to face with these creatures.

Diving Expert Refers to Gray Nurse Sharks as ‘Labradors of the Ocean’

“I was so fascinated with this sharks jaw that it didn’t register till after some actually took this photo, that person is my hero, terrific shot and no shakes, wow,” they wrote.

“Oh goody. I’ll just add that to my nightmares for tonight!” another said.

One commenter wrote that the shark seemed to be playing with the scuba diver. “It’s like it’s sharing with you! It’s just awesome.”

Gray nurse sharks have a stark, sometimes sinister-looking appearance, but they are normally very friendly with humans.

“They’re basically the Labradors of the ocean, is what I tell people,” says Craig Taylor, comparing the sharks to the commonly playful dog. Taylor is a diver from Shellharbour in New South Wales.

“They’re very docile, they will swim up to you and past you,” he said.

Many conservationists warn that the species is in danger of extinction. “What the gray nurse shark tends to do is move up and down the coast on a yearly basis and they stop at particular aggregation sites up and down the east coast,” says conservation biologist Adam Stow. Stow, a shark expert for over two decades, serves an associate professor in the school of natural sciences at Macquarie University in Sydney.

“Even if you do see fluctuations like an increase in the numbers of gray nurse sites at particular aggregation sites, it’s not necessarily an indication that the population at large is growing. We need to keep a very close eye on the gray nurse shark because it’s very much at risk.”