WATCH: Intoxicated Bear Cub Rescued After Getting High on ‘Mad Honey’

In a hilarious viral video trending online, a disoriented and intoxicated bear cub staggers around a truck bed. The bear was eventually rescued and treated by a vet. The incident took place in northwestern Turkey’s Duzce province on Thursday.

The bear cub was believed to be intoxicated after eating an excessive amount of what’s called “mad honey.”

NBC News explains that “mad honey” is called “deli bal” in Turkish. “Deli bal” is a type of rhododendron honey that brings on hallucinogenic effects.

In the footage, the bear wobbles and attempts to escape the pickup truck. However, the cub sat with its belly up and bottom down, almost looking like a human slumped on a recliner. The bear whined as it tried to move but could barely control its motor functions. People gathered by and laughed but quickly called for assistance for the animal.

The bear was brought to a vet, where she began receiving treatment. If she maintains good conditions, authorities concluded that she would likely be released into the wild in the coming days.

The agriculture ministry called on Turks to come up with a name for the bear on Twitter. We’re sure there will be plenty of hilarious names for the intoxicated bear cub, and we hope she fully recovers soon!

Bear Cub Practices Swimming in Connecticut Pond

Recently, a bear cub chose to beat the summer heat by diving into someone’s backyard pond in Suffield, Connecticut. The video went viral as it shows the bear merrily frolicking in the water. However, the bear seems to be enjoying the cool escape from the brutal weather. Suffield resident Kim L. Freedman captured the clip and posted it online.

Local news outlet WWLP of Springfield Massachusetts interviewed Freedman. She lives nearby the Deep Brook Harbor North pond and while outside, she spotted the black bear swimming there earlier this month.

“The bear is having a blast!” Freedman told the news outlet. Then, she shared a comment that many online agree with. “Many people have said to me it looks like it’s practicing its synchronized swimming.”

Recently, another Connecticut companion bear found a covered pool and hopped right in. With heat waves rampant across the country, more bears may take to neighborhood ponds to cool off.

In the video, the animal paddles to one side of the pond, looking almost like a dog with its head moseying above the surface. Then it turns and splashes and swims further toward the shore. As Freedman claimed, the bear does seem to be dancing or practicing some synchronized swimming movement. Either way, since the video occurred in Connecticut, the bear depicted is most likely an Eastern black bear. Eastern black bears remain one of the most common in the United States.