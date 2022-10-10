WATCH: Italy Volcano Eruption Causes ‘Mini Tsunami’

Earlier this week, Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupted earlier this week. The crazy eruption shot a plume of ash into the sky and even create a “mini tsunami.”

Authorities have issued warnings to the surrounding population in the wake of the volcanic activity.

The volcano started erupting around 4 a.m. on Monday morning, covering Stromboli island in ash. The lava which went into the sea created seismic waves that the tsunami warning system registered.

During the eruption, Stromboli’s crater rim partially collapsed. Then, the flow of lava caused these “mini tsunamis.”

The video below shows a volcano expert’s vantage point as he filmed the aftermath of the eruption at Stromboli.

#stromboli #volcano Well it certainly got quite hairy there today. This was around 6pm and a strong backwind offered a degree of protection. Filmed well below the 290mtr limit. Hasty retreat for pizza and moretti and new underpants 😐 pic.twitter.com/Z8OGYiQvkY — Steven H (@volcanohull) October 9, 2022

A Twitter video shared by Marco Pistolesi, professor of volcanology at the University of Pisa, shows the lava flow running into the sea at high speed.

Volcano on Stromboli One of World’s Most Active

“After days/weeks of increased activity (which included a major explosion and 2 effusive events) at #stromboli, this morning a partial collapse of the crater rim generated a flow and initiated a lava effusion,” Pistolesi wrote in the tweet for the video, which was viewed nearly 19,000 times.

Luckily, no one was killed in the eruption.

Thankfully, no one was killed in the eruption. Italian civil protection authorities issued an orange-level warning for Stromboli. That orange-level is the second highest on the volcano warning scale.

Meanwhile, the island’s 600 residents were urged to stay indoors and away from windows and glass doors. Boats were told to maintain a safe distance from the coast.

“We will evaluate if it is necessary to move some ships to ensure a possible evacuation of the island but I repeat: we are prepared,” said Riccardo Gullo, mayor of the nearby island of Lipari.

One of the most active volcanoes in the world, Stromboli has been erupting continuously for the last 90 years. In 2019, a tourist died after an eruption covered the island in ash.

The island has a total area of 12.6 square kilometers (4.9 sq. mi). However, the island represents the upper third of the volcano.

Its current population sits around 500 as of 2016. In the early 1900s, a few thousand people inhabited the island. However, several waves of emigration dwindled the population to its current number.

The volcano has erupted many times. It’s constantly active with minor eruptions. Moreover, the eruptions are often visible from many points on the island and from the surrounding sea. Because of this, the island’s nickname is “Lighthouse of the Mediterranean.”