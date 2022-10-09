WATCH: Italy’s Stromboli Volcano Spews Smoke and Lava in Violent Eruption

Italy’s Stromboli volcano spews smoke and lava in this violent eruption. The eruption reportedly caused a partial collapse of the crater terrace. The lava flow produced a 3-minute seismic signal. Apparently, the lava flow was caused by the collapse of material from part of the crater rim.

Fortunately, no damage or casualties were reported.

The Stromboli volcano sits in southern Italy off the Sicilian coast on the island of Stromboli. It’s one of the most active volcanoes on the planet. Stromboli has been erupting almost continuously since 1932.

Video of the volcano can be viewed below.

Smoke rises and lava tumbles into the sea as Italy's Stromboli volcano dramatically erupts. https://t.co/dK73j492YR pic.twitter.com/rWufwAlasm — ABC News (@ABC) October 9, 2022

Another account called “Volcano Time-Lapse” also posted an infrared video of the pyroclastic flow of lava from the Stromboli volcano’s eruption.

The island has a total area of 12.6 square kilometers (4.9 sq. mi). However, the island represents the upper third of the volcano.

Its current population sits around 500 as of 2016.

The volcano has erupted many times. It’s constantly active with minor eruptions. Moreover, the eruptions are often visible from many points on the island and from the surrounding sea. Because of this, the island’s nickname is “Lighthouse of the Mediterranean.”

Yellowstone National Park Volcano Rocked by Over 500 Earthquakes in a Single Month

During September, a total of 510 earthquakes occurred in a single area of Yellowstone National Park. That’s a number that’s nearly double the average per month.

The earthquakes took place near Grizzly Lake in the northwest region of the park. Reportedly, the quakes occurred between the areas of Norris and Mammoth. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake “swarm” started there in July.

Since that “swarm” began in July, about 800 earthquakes have occurred altogether.

However, all the earthquakes in September were smaller earthquakes. The largest across the whole park registered as a 3.9. An earthquake of this size may be felt by a person during the tremor. However, it would cause just minor damage to any structures.

Yellowstone National Park remains one of the most seismically active areas in the country. Yellowstone is known for its small earthquakes that occur frequently. However, it’s also very popular for its hot springs and geothermal geysers. Yellowstone also contains the largest supervolcano on the continent.

Yellowstone Lake sits over Yellowstone Caldera, the huge supervolcano. The caldera is considered dormant. It’s erupted several times in the last two million years.

Additionally, well over half of the world’s geysers and hydrothermal features reside in Yellowstone. This is because of the large volcanic activity.

Lava flows and rocks from volcano eruptions cover much of Yellowstone’s land area.

The park marks the centerpiece of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The area remains the largest nearly-intact ecosystem in the Earth’s northern temperate zone. In 1978, UNESCO named Yellowstone a UNESCO World Heritage Site.