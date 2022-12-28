WATCH: Jackal Steals Dead Seal Pup From Mama Seal on the Beach in Intense Video

In this crazy footage from Namibia, a black-backed jackal steals a dead seal pup from its mother. The jackal and the mama seal duel in an intense tug-o-war for the seal pup, with the jackal ultimately winning out.

The popular Instagram account NatureIsMetal posted the graphic video, which is aptly captioned “Pull a Fast One.” The video begins with a shot of a seal on the beach. A jackal trots into view of the frame, as other seals casually wade in the surf in the backdrop. It’s clear that the mama wants to protect her pup, even though it is dead.

The jackal runs to the left side of the mama, who snarls her teeth at the jackal and blocks its advances. The canine then swivels around to the other side of the seal. The jackal reaches in and nabs the body of the pup. However, the mama sees this, and as the jackal pulls away the carcass, the mama seal latches on to the dead baby with her teeth. Then, we see a gruesome game of tug-o-war being played on the beach between these two foes.

At first, it seems like the mama seal will win the battle against the jackal. It yanks on the carcass hard enough to pull the canine in the direction of the surf. However, when the mama angles the body down, the jackal is able to snatch up the body and run away from the flopping seal. We then see the jackal run away from the seal triumphantly, with the dead pup dangling from its grip.

You can watch the full clip below.

In the caption, the account explains why the seal was so protective of her baby even though it was dead.

People React to Violent Tug-o-War Between Seal and Jackal

“Seal moms will sometimes abort their pregnancies due to lack of nutrition,” the account wrote. “If they can’t feed themselves, they won’t be able to handle the rigors of pregnancy. Even though there is zero chance that her pup will survive, she wasn’t ready to let go just yet.”

Some people remarked that the video definitely put them out of the holiday spirits. “Bro…I can’t see this right after Christmas…” one person wrote.

“He’s so proud of himself,” another wrote, referring to the beaming jackal as it trots away with the pup.

Other people thought that eventually, the mother would’ve eaten its offspring. “Well the mother was probably gonna eat it,” one user wrote.

Others took the opportunity to throw in a pun or two. “Jackal doesn’t have my seal of approval,” one user quipped. Another chose to focus on the seagull with an up-close view of the action. “That bird just watching like he’s front row at a UFC event,” one person joked.