WATCH: Jaguar Brutally Bites, Bends Caiman in Half to Claim Its Next Meal

In this brutal clip posted to Instagram, a jaguar rips apart a caiman alligator, bending it in half as it subdues it. Then, it starts chowing down on the alligator in the gruesome video.

The jaguar closes down hard on the gator’s throat and bends the animal backwards. The jaguar’s paw bent the caiman’s neck up so it could more easily clamp down on its throat.

“Jaguar bends back a caiman to put it down for the count,” the caption of the post read. “Normally, the jaguar’s preferred method of ending caiman is its trademark killing bite to the back of the skull. It seems in this case the big cat has opted to try something new: doubling it over until its vertebrae give out.”

Plenty of commenters remarked at the neck-snapping footage.

“So basically the Jaguar is a chiropractor,” one user joked. “Folded him like a lawn chair,” another observed.

One user referenced the disturbing sound in the video by making a joke. In their comment, they quoted a famous candy bar ad campaign to represent the nasty noises. ““And that’s why i loooooove, nestle crunch!”

Jaguar Distribution Across the World

Jaguars are the only living member of the genus Panthera native to the Americas. They’re the largest cat species in the Americas and the third largest in the world.

It features a distinctive coat with tan-colored fur covered by spots.

The jaguar’s powerful bite allows it to pierce even shells of turtles. They use an odd killing method. These cats bite directly through the skull of mammals between the ears, delivering a fatal blow to the brain.

The modern jaguar’s ancestors probably entered the Americas from Eurasia via the land bridge that once spanned the Bering Strait. However, today, the jaguar’s range extends from core Southwestern United States across Mexico and much of Central America, Their reach also spans throughout the Amazon rainforest and south to Paraguay and northern Argentina.

It inhabits a variety of both forested and open plains. It normally stays in tropical and subtropical wetland and wooded regions. Jaguars are great swimmers and are known as stalk-and-ambush predators. As an apex predator species, it plays an important role in stabilizing ecosystems and in also regulating prey populations.

They remained threatened by habitat loss, habitat fragmentation, poaching for trade with its body parts and killings in human–wildlife conflict situations, particularly with ranchers in Central and South America.

The jaguar has been listed as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List since 2002. The wild population is thought to have declined since the late 1990s. Priority areas for conservation comprise 51 Jaguar Conservation Units (JCUs). These are defined as large areas inhabited by at least 50 breeding jaguars. These JCUs are located in 36 geographic regions ranging from Mexico to Argentina.

The jaguar featured prominently in the mythology of indigenous peoples of the Americas. The Aztec and Maya civilizations featured the creature in many of its traditions and customs.